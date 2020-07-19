John Ram could become the # 1 golfer if he can finish the Memorial

Dublin, Ohio – John Rahm is within walking distance of a lifelong dream.

Reham, the 25-year-old Spaniard, who took the lead by four shots in the third round of the memorial tournament on Saturday in the village of Moerfield, can rise to first place in the world rankings by winning Sunday.

Rum, in conditions of treacherous cycle, shot the low round of Saturday with 4 under 68 to reach 12 under. Ryan Palmer and Tony Venao tied for second in 8th below, and Danny Willett under 6th.

On Sunday he has the delicious potential to have a suitable and unforgettable day for Ram, because winning the memorial will be the greatest victory in his career, and he will come with No.1 ranking and join him with legend Sword Ballesteros as Spanish players only ever to reach this pleasant air.

“Oh, it’s so important – No. 1 in the world,” said Ram. “Obviously it’s a big deal. I can’t sit here and try to reduce it and avoid it because it would just be a lie to myself. But this is a result of me [Sunday]”.”

When Ram was asked about joining Ballesteros, the late Spanish Golf King, he grew emotionally.

“It is always difficult to put it into words,” said Rahm. “Seve is a huge influence for me. Thanks to the Ryder Cup in the year 97 [in Spain] Its leader and the way he inspired so many, not only in Spain but in Europe, is the reason to play here today. Anytime I can do something close to what he did, he is very emotional. I can not lie. It’s something deep at the core of being a Spanish and a player I want to achieve. “

Ram’s victory alongside current No. 1 Rory McIlroy in a worse position than in a tie for the second time would allow Ram to jump on McLarry, who got 10 shots from advancing in 2-under.

Ram missed the pieces in his only other memorial appearance, in 2017, when he shot 73-77. He didn’t play well in the first three days of Workday Charity Open last week in Muirfield Village, too, although it closed in Round 64.

Ram has clearly found something in the past few days to help him disband Moerfield Village, because he deals with the firm and swift circumstances that have made the memorial represent a grand tournament better than anyone on the field. The tournament is scheduled to be torn and rebuilt once the final round is completed on Sunday, so championship personnel are pushed to the brink.

I told Adam [Hayes, his caddie] Over the 18 years they should allow people to come tomorrow in the same conditions that we did, cut the vegetables, and make sure they are the same speed, and the flags are in the same spots, only for people to see. “We thought the zero club champion might not break 80 here today. It is difficult on a golf course. And I can say, because of that, [Saturday] It could be one of the best golf tours I’ve ever played. “

As players around him stumbled into circumstances, Rahm made a powerful move on his nine back and dominated the tournament with a series of sparrows at numbers 13, 14, 15, and 16.

Before that, Finau seemed to be about to separate himself from the packaging. The 30-year-old Venao, who only had one professional victory in the PGA Tour, was under 12 years old when he was walking to the twelfth tee starting point with a bullet four times at the time and made a double boogie.

He continued this with a bogeyman at 322 yards 14, as he tried to push Green to hit the tee in water. It cost Venao his lead, dropping him to 9 under, one shot behind Ram.

Finau Day’s last dagger came in 17th place, which he played twice to 8 under, and four shots behind Rahm, who drove him four shots 90 minutes ago.

“It was good … then it was not good,” Venao said of his tour. “Oh man, this golf course can make you upset. We had a few flashbacks to Shinnecock while we were there. This is how stable and fast the vegetables are.”

Finau has been grouped with Rahm in the first two days, so he knows what’s up against Sunday.

“He is a world-class player,” said Venao. “I don’t think he’s that far away. Obviously he’s going to be the guy who grabs him.”

Good luck with that.

“My job [is] Ram said, just go play good golf and hope you have a good pillow drop, especially at 18 so I can enjoy this walk.

And its classification is No. 1.