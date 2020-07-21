Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Elon Musk offered security to actress “24/7”

Photo copyright

Elon Musk showed Amber Heard “24/7 security” after she told him she wanted a restraining order against Johnny Depp, and the Supreme Court heard.

She denied having visited Musk while her husband Mr. Deeb was away.

Mr. Deeb, 57, is suing the Sun newspaper publisher for an article he described as “a wife’s racket” – but the newspaper insists it is accurate.

The 34-year-old American actress was presenting evidence in London for the second day on the eleventh day of her libeling ex-husband.

She rejected the proposals that Misk visited in 2015 while Mr. Deeb was away, saying that she was not in touch with the Tesla founder until the following year.

On Tuesday, Mr. Deeb’s lawyer, Eleanor Looz QC, interrogated Mrs. Heard in her statement, as the lawyer said that the actress indicated that Mr. Deeb was “irrationally jealous” and that she had not had “any unlawful relationships”.

The trial judge, Mr. Judge Nicole, intervened to say the word “unlawful … bearing significance.”

Mrs. Hurd replied, “This isn’t much important, but no.”

And Mrs. Luz agreed, “No, it’s not.”

He told Elon Musk Amber Heard “ I really love you ” in text exchange





Then the lawyer read text messages between Mrs. Heard and Mr. Misk from May 22, 2016, where Mrs. Heard told Mr. Misk that she would receive a restraining order against her husband at the time.

The messages came one day after an alleged incident at the East Columbia Building in Los Angeles, where Mr. Deeb and Mrs. Hurd lived, as the actress claims Deeb threw her her mobile phone, hitting her in the face – which the actor denies.

Ms. Heard was interrogated, Ms. Luz said that Mr. Misk offered “arranging security for you around the clock, seven days a week,” adding that he said: “The offer will be valid, even if you don’t want to see me again … Anyway, sorry for being a fool. The silence of the radio hurts a lot. This is important only because I really like you.

The lawyer then referred to the evidence provided by Alejandro Romero, a service officer in the East Colombia Building, and said that he saw Mr. Musk visit Mrs. Hurd “when Mr. Deeb was in Australia”.

Mrs. Heard said Romero was “wrong” and insisted that she had not been in contact with Mr. Misk until 2016.

In a written statement of witnesses, Mr. Romero said: “From March 2015 onwards, Mrs. Hurd was visited regularly late at night, around 11 pm until midnight, by Mr. Elon Musk.”

The concierge claimed that Mrs. Heard gave his private voucher hold to reach the building.

Amber Heard and James Franco starred together in the thriller The Adderall Diaries





Mrs. Heard said that Mr. Deeb accused her of having relationships with her fellow actors, including James Franco – with whom she starred in The Adderall Diaries.

Mr. Deeb’s attorney asked Mrs. Heard about Mr. Franco and her comment in her statement that “someone whom Mr. Deeb accused you of having an affair was completely wrong about that.”

“That’s right,” said Mrs. Hurd.

The attorney for the court showed the CCTV footage of the actress who was traveling downstairs in the elevator in Eastern Columbia Building on May 22, 22 at around 23:00 local time (06:00 BST), before traveling to the top floor shortly after with Mr. Franco .

After Mrs. Hurd confirmed that the man in the footage was Mr. Franco, Mrs. Luz asked her if she was trying to “avoid” her camera.

Mrs. Hurd replied that the couple were “talking” and Mr. Franco was telling her, “Oh my God, what happened to you?” When he saw her face.

Mrs. Heard said that she collected Mr. Franco from the basement after 23:00 local time, before adding that, “In those days, I didn’t sleep much at night.”

Defecation in bed “disgusting”

Mrs. Luz turned into an alleged incident in which a deep cleaner was said to have found stools in his bed in the morning after Mrs. Hurd’s 30th birthday party in the Eastern Columbia Building.

Mr. Deeb had previously said it was a “mystery” that popped up in bed “and a dog did not leave him three or four pounds,” referring to the couple’s pets, which one of them was said to have “problems with”. Toilet habits. “

He said he was “convinced” that Mrs. Heard or “one of her members” had left the stool on the bed.

Mrs. Hurd denied that she or any of her friends left “human excrement” on the bed when Mrs. Luz protested her, calling that act “very disgusting.”

Amber Hurd was interrogated by Mr. Deeb’s lawyer in court





Asked about a couple’s dog’s problems with toilet training, Mrs. Hurd said it had become a “common occurrence” after one of the dogs ate some of the hashish deep as a puppy.

She said that Deep Hilda Vargas, the housekeeper, would clean after the dogs “occasionally”, but when her ex-husband’s husband had accidents in bed “either sometimes on Johnny … or not”, she would clean them.

Ms. Luz said that Mrs. Vargas “knew the difference” between the mess caused by the dogs of husbands and the human excrement, and asked Mrs. Heard if Mrs. Vargas was wrong.

Mrs. Hurd said she did not know what Mrs. Vargas was wrong, but she could not “understand what adults are doing at all”.

She said, “I can’t imagine any kind of human being would have a sense of humor like Johnny, but I don’t think it’s funny, I think it’s awful.”

“I hit him to protect my sister”

Hurd was asked about a “stair accident” in Los Angeles in March 2015 when the actress said she believed Deeb would push her sister Whitney Henriquez down the stairs.

Mr. Deeb’s lawyer told Mrs. Heard that she was “violent” in the “intense disagreement” between the actress and her ex-husband.

Mrs. Hurd replied that Mr. Dip had beaten her and her sister, and denied Mrs. Lu’s suggestions that she had thrown a box of Red Bull and spat on him.

She admitted beating Mr. Dib “in defense” of her sister, as she believed he was “about to push her down the stairs.”

Mrs. Hurd said this belief is based on a “rumor” I heard from “two people” that Dip “pushed his ex-girlfriend”, whom she thought was Kate Moss, down the stairs.

The actress said that she will never “forget” the accident in Los Angeles, as it was the “first time” that she had collided again during the “years” she had alleged that Dip had hit.

Mrs. Luz challenged Mrs. Heard that she had never mentioned the allegation about Mrs. Moss before, noting that the actress was “creating this as you progressed.”

Mrs. Heard said that she had not had “the opportunity (to include) every case in every moment of every memory in my mind.”

The defamation case centers on an article published on Sun’s website in April 2018 titled: “Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be a` `really happy ” wife who overcomes Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts?”

The article relates to Mrs. Heard’s allegations, which are denied by Mr. Dib.

She was due to conclude her degree initially on Wednesday but will continue until Thursday morning, with the expectation of her friends Melanie Ingleses and Joshua Drew via the video link on Wednesday afternoon.