Jordan and Berry: The Kiss of Breakfast hosts “Entering Massive Shoes”

During the close, Perry Kelly (left) and Jordan Banjo made a weekend offer from home





The new hosts of the Kiss Breakfast program represent diversity in more ways than one.

Jordan Banjo and Perry Kelly join the world of warnings at 4 in the morning and three espresso after more than a decade after fame was found as part of diversity, the dance group that won Britain got talent in 2009.

But the couple also started their new show as the radio industry itself asks questions about how to improve ethnic diversity whether in the air or in the air.

The double meaning, it is fair to say, sometimes causes confusion.

Jordan laughs: “It is funny, every time someone asks how we can see more variety, I say, ‘Okay, we’re going on a tour.’ The word has a different meaning to me.”

The duo may be on the R&B and prestigious aperture of the dance station, but that’s not a quick response to the Black Lives Matter movement. The couple hosts a weekend show on Kiss for 18 months.

“I grew up listening to a kiss, and that’s not an exaggeration,” Jordan says. “Honestly, that’s what I knew.” “I clearly remember listening to Ricky, Melvin and Charlie.

Jordan Banjo says he grew up listening to the previous breakfast hosted by Ricky, Melvin and Charlie





“It seems very strange that we started at the station a year and a half ago and step into this huge shoe. But I think Bell and I are used to challenges in every aspect of what we do.”

Ricky, Melvin and Charlie have hosted a 10-year kiss breakfast, and they finally leave for BBC Radio 1 in 2018. Tom Green and Daisy Maskell have served since their departure.

Jordan and Berry hope to attract listeners to a new era of pre-breakfast with natural chemistry – something hard to make on TV and radio.

The era of Top Gear Chris Evans and pairing of Simon Mayo and Jo Whiley on Radio 2 show how difficult it is to get the balance right between presenters.

But Gordon and Perry knew each other as they grew up, and they have worked together in diversity for more than a decade. Their instinctive knowledge of their role in the conversation or what the other will say is a definite advantage.

“We’re literally real friends, but I don’t feel like we’re in front of the camera or behind the microphone and then we change,” says Berry. “I feel that it is only literally about us. The reason I feel so natural is that it is so natural.

“The moment we finish our work, we may go back to the house in the same car, maybe go to the Jordan house, go to the studio and train, it’s not like we finish work and then we go on separate roads. We always lived out of that way.”

This pair has already faced many TV and radio shows – together and apart. Jordan credits include co-hosting BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer with Alesha Dixon, who was nominated for Bafta this weekend.

Moreover, they were all competitors in many realistic shows or talents – with Perry taking second place in snowboarding earlier this year.

Perry was filmed in 2009 with diversity, and in 2019 when snowboarding was launched





But even with experience and relationship, increasing audience listening is not an easy task. The radio has a regular audience, with breakfast shows included in the morning routine for millions. It may be difficult to entice listeners to switch stations.

In addition, Kiss breakfast numbers have decreased recently. Ricky, Melvin and Charlie attracted 2.09 million listeners in the last three months (according to the industry’s Rajar), but that fell in the last quarter to 1.4 million.

All of this adds additional pressure on Jordan and Berry to get things back to their previous levels. However, Jordan says: “I don’t think we got the job because they wanted us to think about the rager. We go there, we just ourselves, and we only had positive feedback regarding our offer.

“We’re not going to go there as radio experts, we started two years ago, and that’s what it is. What we can offer is our chemistry and friendship and I hope people can relate to that. So I think for me and Bill, to be anxious or tense or something like that, all What would hinder our work. “

‘Radical changes’

Roy Martin, managing editor of the industry’s leading website Today’s Radio, Notes that the husband’s attractiveness to a young audience can be exactly what a kiss needs.

He told BBC News: “Launching a new breakfast offer is not an easy task at all – listeners don’t like change so the program must be very different to attract a larger audience.” “This is definitely different from Tom and Daisy.

“The fact that Jordan Banjo and Pierre Kelly led the Iftar show at a national youth station is a wise move for Kees, and is likely to prove successful in the long run.”

Berry in particular can be helpful in attracting younger listeners. 24 years old He built a large number of followers on TikTok, As it currently has 1.4 million followers.

Comment on the photo

Jordan previously co-hosted the biggest dancer on BBC One with Alisha Dickson





Their transition to breakfast radio moves to a large-scale movement in the media to improve the representation of ethnic minorities, after the “Black Spirits” movement.

“I can’t talk about the whole industry, but it’s clear that we are closely related to Bauer [parent company of Kiss]”Jordan says,” and when the “black life” movement came back into the spotlight, I couldn’t say anything other than how proud I was.

He explains that management encouraged all employees to speak openly about their feelings in the workplace. “And it wasn’t just me and Bill because we were mixed in race or black bidders, there was a whole lot of people in Kiss and everyone was talking.

“Power do a lot, whether it is with Training courses or work with charities. It’s easy to say more needs to be done … but I also feel it’s good to admit right now that people are they Doing things. People are making dramatic changes, and this is something we should be grateful for. “

“The whole station has been affected by the culture of black people, everyone is inspired by a lot. I’m excited to continue and talk about it and I don’t feel like we are doing anything wrong. Now more than ever, it is time to really show people it is not just a trend,” Perry notes.

Of course, the challenge for all breakfast providers is to woke up ridiculously early – breakfast starts at 6am. But Jordan notes that having children well prepared for an early start.

He says, “If I see anything else after the fifth half, I say,“ Oh my God, this is a pier. ”So, maybe we should leave the house around 4 am, because I and Bale both live very far from central London.”

“I can’t lie,” says Berry. “I’m a little worried about that.” “Do you know what scares me? Obviously radio is not our only job, we’re still part of diversity, and there are many times when I’m really going to work late at night with Ash [Ashley Banjo, Diversity creator]And to work on the show and choreography, and do not go home on some nights. “

But this is not a problem for Jordan, which states: “The only time I spend late after 9 pm is if the Island of Love continues.”

Kiss breakfast with Jordan and Perri starts on Monday 3 August.