Jordan Henderson from Liverpool won the title of Best Football Writers Association

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson won the Best Football Player of the Year award in the Football Writers Association.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who led Liverpool to his first league title 30 years ago this season, has garnered more than a quarter of the votes.

“I am grateful and I don’t feel I can accept this on my own,” he said.

“I owe a lot to a lot of people but not more than my current team mates, who were amazing and deserve it all they deserve.”

Liverpool teammates Virgil Van Dyck and Sadio Mane, Kevin de Bruyne from Manchester City and Marx Rashford from Manchester United finished the top five.

On Wednesday Henderson, who is recovering from a knee injury, received the Premier League Cup from Reds legend Sir Kenny Dalglish in Anfield almost empty.

Henderson added: “I accept [the award] On behalf of this entire team, because without them I am not in a position to receive this honor. These players made me a better player – a better leader and a better person.

“If anything I hope will be done by those who voted in part to acknowledge the contribution of the entire team.”

Henderson also lifted the Club World Cup for the first time in December.

Off the field, Henderson helped raise funds for the NHS as part of the #PlayersTogether initiative.

Arsenal and Netherlands striker Vivienne Medema was named the best women’s soccer player in the Football Writers Association. Advance in this month.