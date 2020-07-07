Jose Mourinho praises the “beautiful” dispute between Loris and his son

Tottenham players had to be fired when they left the field in mid-time after criticizing goalkeeper Lauris Sun for not doing his defensive work.
An angry Loris pushed the South Korean international as the players made their way off the field, and their teammates had to push his son down the tunnel.
Then the husband appeared for the second half, apparently to iron out their differences, and hugged each other in a full-time whistle.
“It is beautiful,” Mourinho said after the match. “If you want to blame someone for that, then it is me, because I was criticizing my children, because they are not critical enough with themselves, with each other.
“It is a very important thing for a team to grow and for this you need to ask each other and be strong personalities.
“A team of cute boys, the only thing they can win is the Fair Play Cup, which is something I’ve never won, and I’m not interested in.”
‘No problem at all’
Defender Michael Kane’s goal was enough to hand Tottenham to victory over Everton in a difficult confrontation at Tottenham Hotspur.
Tottenham, who were losing their defeat by Sheffield United 3-1, will advance to eighth in the table in a late European football bid next season.
French international Loris said the incident with Sun was just “part of football” and said they had moved.
“There is absolutely no problem. There is a lot of respect between myself and myself,” he told BBC Sport after the match.
You may also like
The agent says that Patrick Mahums signs the most lucrative sports deals in history
Bryson DeChambeau wins Rocket Mortgage Classic after increasing £ 40
Bartomeo says that Lionel Messi will end his career in Barcelona
“Why should I whiten my skin to be considered beautiful?” The cricket star got angry because of the racist Indian title
Liverpool puts English Premier League celebrations back on track by beating Aston Villa