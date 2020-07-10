In a new interview with CNN, Gollman and Apatau became real about the seriousness of depression during a coronavirus pandemic.

They said that the special offer couldn’t be more important now.

She was born out of Goleman’s own struggles with what he calls “exhausted depression and anxiety” that prompted him to enter a mental health facility just over two years ago.

“I discovered that (skipping, zooming in and out, FaceTiming (during the epidemic) and even the old conversation on the phone were very helpful in maintaining my mood and raising my energy and making me feel less lonely,” he said.

“It is important to be open and honest and to share your painful thoughts and fears, and your fears, doubts and disturbances of safety, because you will find that people on the other side feel the same.”

For Apatow, who has been responsible for some of the biggest comedies in the past two decades – with hits like “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Knocked Up” and most recently “King of Staten Island” – she also has tough days.

“I am addicted to the news, and someone obsessed with Twitter. I keep track of everything from one minute to the next,” he said. “Everything bad is happening on the ground I read about in real time, and he is not in good health.

“When the epidemic started, I realized that I needed to do something else or I would just sit in my house and eat ice cream and drink, and I didn’t feel the call was correct. So, I started walking, which started half an hour, then an hour and then two to three hours. I found that Just being in nature, doing sports and hiking with friends made me really stable. “

They said the special offer was making a fuss over Emmy’s potential nomination to tackle such important issues, and Golman and Abato were grateful for this recognition.

“It would be an honor for me to be nominated,” said Golman. “I heard people say that, and I can’t believe I say it myself. When I was in the psych ward and I was waking up at 6:30 in the morning for ECT, I didn’t think I’d start doing real comedies again, so even Being able to do this is enough, and that’s just a silly frost. “