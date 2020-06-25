Juergen Klopp: How the charismatic manager turned Liverpool into the title winners

Liverpool’s transformation was exceptional. Some believe that the club that once ruled English football for a long time became a breed wearing the crown again. Decades of disappointment and false hope have lowered expectations. Even the optimists became skeptical. By the time Juergen Klopp took over, the empire had long since fallen

But the charismatic German with huge personality promised to change and raised the decibel. Although it took five years to win the biggest English football award, Klopp’s influence on Liverpool was immediate.

His amazing words in his first interview as the club’s new director were, “We have to move from skeptics to believers. Now.” Even before he supervised his first game, his charm and positivity gave tired fans hope.

The man from the Black Forest was more highly valued than the Liverpool players he inherited. After Borussia Dortmund took over when the club was in the middle of the table and faltered financially, he twice led the club to the German League title, including the League and double cup in the 2011-12 season.

His new tactics of high and concentrated pressure all over the field not only turned Dortmund into winners, but also gained admiration all over the world.

“Dan Dan Feldsend, author of” When he signed, all colleagues from work, we couldn’t believe it, because he was older than the club at the time, was bigger and more famous than any of our players. “Local: club and city. Liverpool’s social history,” Tell CNN Sports.

“His words were perfect, like poetry. This is the city of dreamers [Klopp] My goal is to get Liverpool to the top of the standings in five years and win a cup in three years, that’s all we’ve been eager to hear for so long.

“Klopp was more distant than a fan at the time. The council also had a vision. That philosophy of not accepting the best second, we kinda forgot as a fan base.”

Despite his passion, words, and previous successes, the mission before Klopp was heretic. The opposition was very wealthy, better than his team. There were also question marks over whether Klopp’s high-octane tactics could succeed in the league as there was no winter break.

Liverpool was a team that was clearly in need of improvement, but in Klopp’s first responsible game, against Tottenham, the team played at least more energy – running farther than in any other match of that season – and there was one detail that could quickly affect , Regardless of the individuals at his disposal: Joe Anfield.

A man who could brutally brutally fringe himself like a windmill broken in a storm sought to energize supporters first.

“Sometimes he almost defies the fans,” John Gibbons, an audio-sharing contributor, Anfield Rap, told CNN. “He’s probably told us more than any other coach in Liverpool. He’s the headmaster somehow, but he’s the headmaster you want to please.”

After a 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace, his first loss as Liverpool coach, Klopp told the combined media that he felt “alone” when seeing Liverpool fans who left after Palace won in the 82nd minute.

A month later, after a fateful 2-2 draw with West Brom, Klopp and the players saluted the Anfield fans, who garnered some ridicule from observers unable to comprehend why the draw for the humble West Broome deserved celebration. Klopp reveals that he wants to thank fans for “the best atmosphere since I came here”.

“He’s got it,” says Gibbons of West Broome. But he used to say to Cup: “This is what happens when we all stick together, players will continue if they continue. “

“There is something you can trust. He is a leader and he will be a leader in anything he decides to do. He can run a bank and be good.”

It was Christian Heidel’s instinct that launched a career that now consists not only of the German League titles and the Champions League Cup, but also the Premier League title.

With Mainz keen not to go down to the third layer of German football, in February 2001, Heidel, the club’s sporting director at the time, offered Klopp an opportunity to move from player to coach. Klopp was studying for a degree in Sports Business at the University of Goethe when he took his first full-time contract as a player, 23 years old, in Mainz, but he had no management experience.

Heidel said since then that it was a decision “made from the stomach, not the head.” Heidel said, “His emotional captain,” Klopp was not the captain.

After eight weeks of work, Klopp got the safety of Mainz, and in the following years, the club and his fans took a memorable trip, culminating in the promotion to the German Bundesliga for the first time in the club’s history.

Club influenced many influences: his mentor, Wolfgang Franks, the late Mainz coach, followed by Klopp. His father Norbert, a peddler and former amateur goalkeeper, instilled in him a love of sport, while his colleagues in Mainz are said to have supported his belief that hard work and intelligence can make up for the lack of skills.

In Rafael Honigstein’s book “Club Bringing Noise,” Peter Kreutz, Club Klopp’s second assistant coach in Liverpool, said Klopp learned “an incredible amount of what makes a soccer team a sign” in Mainz.

“He took all these years in the dressing room, reflected on them and found that many things could be sorted out with a little common sense. He had a sense of position, to say the right thing at the right moment the right way,” Kreutz said.

It was his captivating style that made him a successful soccer analyst for the German ZDF broadcast station during the 2006 World Cup in his homeland. He is still a second-class coach and someone who hasn’t won a big cup either as a player or manager, however, he has communicated with the fans.

Lutz Phannstael, analyst at the 2010 World Cup ZDF, has shared a television studio with Klopp and it is not surprising that his former teammate has become successful in England.

“He is very passionate, very direct and very funny,” Vanensteel, sports director at Fortuna Dusseldorf, told CNN sports. “He’s obviously very emotional but when he talks about soccer, he doesn’t try to be a smart person. He always says how it is, what you see is what you get. He has this incredible skill to motivate people.

“It is quite the opposite of arrogance. He is like a general. In” Gladiator, “whenever a man raises his sword and says,” We are going to war now, “they will follow him blindly. What is without a sword. “

There is a German word for people like Klopp: Menschenfanger, a person who can talk to people to do things they don’t feel themselves. This is why players consider the all-or-nothing approach and why fans no longer support abandoning a team if they need an unlikely number of goals in the death minutes of the game.

“Everyone loves being told they are important and Georgin is really good at that,” Gibbons says. “He tells the players how amazing they are but we too, so you’ll appear at Anfield and feel involved.”

“I give it all up,” Klopp said in an interview. “I expect my players to do everything. Then we see what we get. And that creates the team mentality.” The last interview.

Klopp was given time and money to succeed in Anfield, and the fans were impatient because they were confident.

Although Liverpool did not immediately unite in the league under his leadership – in his first season the team finished eighth – every year there was progress; In buying players, the way they played and in league positions: eighth, fourth, fourth, second, and first.

There was some concern – Klopp lost three final games with Liverpool before winning the Champions League last year, his first silver match as Liverpool coach. When Liverpool missed the title last season by a point, there were people wondering if Klopp and his team could recover from such a painful failure.

The team’s response was certain and the 30-year waiting period ended with a big difference. The man who gave everything asked his players and fans to match his mentality and everyone reaped the rewards.