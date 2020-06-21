Juergen Klopp will always be special for Liverpool – Trent Alexander Arnold

Trent Alexander Arnold and Jurgen Klopp celebrate the end of the Premier League season 2018-2019 at Anfield

Trent Alexander Arnold says coach Juergen Klopp “will always be a great club” as Liverpool approaches the first league title in 30 years.

Alexander Arnold, who has been in the club since he was six, says that Klopp did “everything” for the Reds and what he changed was “amazing”.

Liverpool are six points behind the English Premier League title.

“You have to respect the things he does,” the 21-year-old right-back told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“To change the entire club, to change everyone from skeptics to believers, to make everyone think the same way, believe the same way and have the same dreams …

“He embodies the entire club. Even without being from the city and the country and being local, he only clicks with the club. He does it with everyone – fans, staff and players.”

Alexander Arnold added that Klopp “develops the people around him” and “fulfills their dreams.”

Last year, Liverpool became the sixth European champions after beating Tottenham in the Champions League final.

This was the second game in a row after their defeat against Real Madrid in 2018.

They also finished runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League last season, after losing only one match and scoring the third highest score in the history of the Premier League.

When Klopp took control in October 2015, Liverpool was 10th in the league table.

“You have to wait to celebrate it”

Trent Alexander Arnold accepts the European Cup during the victory parade last season in Liverpool

When the English Premier League was stopped due to a coronavirus pandemic, Liverpool sat 25 clear points at the top of the table.

After a layoff period of 100 days, the league resumed on Wednesday with Liverpool defeating two guests.

Alexander said: “If you can imagine your final dream and being so close to it – really two steps away from it – and someone saying ‘You have to wait more than 100 days, you might get it.’” It was very frustrating .– Arnold.

I was concerned when people said that the season might be “null and void” – Klopp

“But the league’s position has not changed, and our mentality has not changed. This is the victory in every game, exceeding the limits, breaking records, winning the league, and reminding us.”

In addition to waiting for the title to conclude, Liverpool fans will have to wait before the celebration, as any parade is likely to be delayed due to restrictions on large gatherings.

“You have to wait a long time to win the league, and when you do that, you have to wait a long time to celebrate it properly,” added Alexander Arnold, who grew up in Liverpool’s West Derby suburb.

However, we hope that the things we see on that day will be things we will never forget.

You can listen to the full interview on BBC Radio 5 Sport at 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

We have to use our profile.

On Sunday, Alexander Arnold announced that he would sell an auction of the shoes he wore in the Merseyside Derby to raise money for the Nelson Mandela Foundation, which seeks “freedom and equality for all”.

His shoes will be embellished with the message “Black Life”, which will also replace the players’ names on the shirts in the first 12 games of the restarted season.

“Do you speak on the field. “Alexander Arnold wrote on Twitter:” I’ve always liked this feeling, but now we need to talk in other ways as well. “

“Our feet can no longer be just where we express ourselves. We must use our personal profile, the platforms we own and the lights that illuminate us to say, it is time for meaningful change.”

He added: “While we have this opportunity, as people listen – let’s talk, let’s learn, let’s organize a campaign, and reinforce the message that better education brings change.

“This is the moment of change. This is the moment of saying enough. This is the moment to make sure that it stops now. Racism is a burning fire now.”