Juhi Barmar talks about her iconic role as Comcom, the first bold role in Shaheen and women on TV shows today

We may have seen her in many roles over the past two decades but the role that made her a household name is the role of Kumkum. In a free chat, Juhi Barmar reveals how he seemed to have played such a famous character at such a slave age and more.

No matter how many powerful roles you take, every time one hears your name, we are instantly brought back to your Kumkum days. Before that, you were also seen in Choodiyan. However, I made a bold choice to appear in Shaheen. It was a great role but not many expected the show to be very impressed. It was certainly not a role that the ambitious actress dared assume. What prompted you to subscribe to this?

I feel that every ambitious actor really wants to make a show like Shaheen. Shaheen was not just a starring role, but rather a very intense character I had to film at the age of nineteen. So I feel very lucky that I got a chance to play a character like this. Shaheen had one character that made the industry notice me as an actor! So I would like to say that any actress in my place would have liked to portray the character that I made.

How long after filming for Kumkum did you realize your character has become creative?

When the show started, we all knew it was an instant hit, but the first realization of the show that became so successful came a year after it aired. It was when the first star of the Parivar Awards took place, as the Best Bahu Award was awarded to Kumkum and Tulsi. I shared my award with Tulsi which was the most famous on screen at the time, but I was also voted by the fans who got to share the award with. After that I realized how the show and personality were creative.

If there is one thing, you can now change Kumkum’s character to suit the current generation of fans. What will happen?

I don’t want to change anything about Comcom, because Comcom was an ideal wife, daughter, daughter-in-law, mother, and ideal woman. There was nothing she lacked because she was one person who could do anything and everything! I actually feel Kumkum was a show before his time because we showed devar bhabhi jodi who was very liked. And when Comcom married Sumit, he was hugely loved and became a creative husband whom people still remembered as one of the best couples on Indian TV. So, displaying the character in a way from devar and bhabi who became a couple, was a very bold angle in the show, and the way people accepted was beautiful! I feel like people really liked the show at the time, and I feel that today’s audiences will love Kumkum as much as they loved at the time!

Do you feel that women in most of today’s offerings have made or retreated?

Women were portrayed as very powerful characters earlier too because television is a medium for women! Today they are also depicted in very powerful ways. Although the content is a mixture of both, there are some shows that contain retrospective story stories, but there are those shows that also feature women from this new era. The TV has a mixed group of viewers, so there must be content that cater to them all.