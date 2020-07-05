July 4: Trump pledges to defeat the “radical left” in Independence Day speech

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media President Trump: “We are now going to defeat the radical left”

US President Donald Trump used Independence Day speech to pledge to defeat the “radical left” as protests ravaged the country.

Trump told him in a combat tone, that he would “fight … to preserve the American way of life,” while attacking “mobs” who were targeting historical monuments.

Prior to his speech, the protesters gathered a “black life” nearby.

Trump’s 2020 opponent, Joe Biden, said everyone deserved a “full share of the American dream.”

The July 4 holiday coincides with the declaration of the nation’s independence from Britain in 1776 and is one of the most important days in the national calendar.

Presidents historically used the occasion to deliver speeches glorifying the virtues of unity. Last year, Trump spoke of the nation’s “extraordinary heritage” at an event on a military topic that included stopping flights and tanks.

This year, Trump’s speech was again followed by an overhead bridge that houses various aircraft, including B-52 bombers and F-35 fighter planes.

Photo copyright

Reuters

President Trump and First Lady Melania watched the military aircraft fly over the White House





Speaking from the White House lawn on Saturday, Trump targeted protesters he deemed anti-patriotism who took to the streets in the wake of the death of African-African-American George Floyd in police custody.

“We are now defeating the radical left, anarchists, agitators, looting and people who often have no idea what they are doing,” he said.

“We will never allow an angry mob to tear down our sculptures, erase our history and indoctrinate our children.”

Statues and monuments of historical figures associated with racism or slavery were withdrawn or removed amid the wave of protests – which angered Trump.

He declared, “Their goal is to demolish.”

Tailor His plan to create a “National Hero National Park” Trump, who includes statues of famous Americans, said the country’s rich heritage belongs to citizens of all ethnicities.

He said, “The patriots who built our country were not evil.” “They were heroes.”

After speaking, protesters in Baltimore, about 40 miles (65 km) north of the capital, lowered a statue of the explorer Christopher Columbus – whom Trump mentioned in his speech – and pushed him to a port.

Photo copyright

Reuters

The demonstrators tied the ropes to the Columbus statue before pulling it





Many people in the United States celebrate the memory of Columbus, credited with discovering the “New World”, the Americas, in the 15th century.

But Native Americans have long objected to honoring Columbus, saying that his campaigns to the Americas led to the colonization and annihilation of their ancestors.

Meanwhile, in a video speech on July 4, Trump’s Democratic rival for the presidency in November, Joe Biden, said Americans “now have an opportunity to give the marginalized, tortured, isolated, and oppressed a full share of the American dream.”

“We have an opportunity to uproot systemic racism outside this country,” said Biden, who accused Trump of stoking ethnic tensions.

Trump praises US “progress” against the virus as cases rise

President Trump, who was surrounded by his wife, Melania, spoke to a White House crowd that included American soldiers and medical staff on the front lines.

Despite the dramatic rise in coronavirus infection across the country, Trump described the country’s “progress” against Covid-19 disease.

Photo copyright

Getty Images

President Trump invited medical personnel and soldiers to the July 4 event at the White House





Amid criticism of his handling of the epidemic, he said that China – where the virus originated – should be “fully accountable.”

Trump praised America’s “scientific intelligence” and said that the United States “is likely to have a therapeutic solution and / or vaccine long before the end of the year.”

The head of the World Health Organization, Tidros Adhanum Gebresus, warned in June that scientists may never be able to create an effective coronavirus.

“The estimate is that we may have a vaccine within one year,” the WHO said. “If it is accelerated, it may be less than that, but within two months. That’s what scientists say.”

The United States has the largest number of coronavirus deaths and infections in the world, and confirmed more than 43,000 new cases of Covid-19 infection within 24 hours on Saturday, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. The state of Florida, where the disease was particularly prevalent, saw 11,458 new cases.

The president has not reported nearly 130,000 US deaths related to the epidemic. He said that the United States tested nearly 40 million people, adding that 99% of coronavirus cases were “completely harmless” – a claim he did not provide evidence about.

America celebrates Independence Day

Many of the July 4 events have been canceled for public health reasons, with beaches in Florida and California closed, city offers canceled and fireworks pared down.

Joe Biden tweeted, “On July 4th, one of the most patriotic things you can do is wear a mask.”

Photo copyright

Reuters

Miami Beaches were closed on weekends, as well as those in Los Angeles





Fireworks shows are a highlight of the traditional July 4 event, but an estimated 80% of cities and towns have canceled their shows.

New York City usually maintains a one-hour brilliance, but this year was replaced by five-minute shows throughout the week, organized by Macy’s Store, with a final TV show on Saturday – all in unannounced locations.

The Major Baseball League eliminated the 2020 All-Star Game for the first time since World War II.