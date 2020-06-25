June’s jobs report could kill new coronavirus stimulus checks

A new report said that the second round of coronavirus relief for Americans affected by the epidemic will depend on the jobs report next week and the early signs of an economic recovery.

An unexpectedly large number of jobs were added to the economy last month when the US Department of Labor announced that the country acquired 2.5 million jobs in May – pushing the unemployment rate to 13.3 percent from a 14.7 percent increase.

If this recovery continues in the June report next week, Congress can choose to introduce a second wave of stimulus checks and extend the unemployment benefits increase that will end at the end of July, according to Report from Hill.

“They don’t see the market collapse, they see a better jobs report than expected last month, so their focus is largely targeted.” [around a] “Back to work,” said Ben Colton, senior research analyst at Beacon Policy Advisors in Washington.

“If there is a bad job report – and when you see more people out of work than last month – there may be momentum by more Republicans at the conference to offer broader support and more stimulus expenditures than they’re talking about now,” he added.

Astonishing 47.2 million people have made unemployment claims in the United States in the past 14 weeks with the COVID-19 pandemic which forced large areas of the economy to shutter.

Lawmakers moved quickly to pass trillions of dollars in economic relief, including federal unemployment benefits of $ 600 a week and stimulus checks of up to $ 1,200 amid financial fallout.

As Democrats were pushing for another round of aid, Republicans signaled their opposition to more direct payments. The strong job report in June is expected to ease bipartisan enthusiasm for another bill.

However, President Trump said this week that he supported a second round of “very generous” financial assistance for Americans suffering from the financial consequences of the epidemic.

“We’re going to do another stimulus package, which will be very good and very generous,” Trump told Scripps Network Monday, revealing that the bipartisan action will likely come “within the next two weeks.”