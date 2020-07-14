Jurgen Klopp sends a painful message to the attacker after upgrading the making of history
Jurgen Klopp sends a painful message to the attacker after upgrading the making of history

By Emet / July 14, 2020

The striker came in the second half of Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 victory over Oxford United in the Premier League final, a result which means that Wycombe will play in the championship next season for the first time in the club’s history.

In a post-match interview, the Liverpool fan Akinfenwa The club asked “Hit him on WhatsApp” so they could “celebrate together”. A German must duly.
“Hey, big guy. Congratulations. I watched the match but I didn’t see the post-match interviews but Hendo (Jordan Henderson) or my team players told me to contact you on WhatsApp so here we go.” He said In a video Akinfenwa posted on social media, which has been viewed more than a million times.

“Congratulations! I am absolutely sure that your whole life you wanted to be at least a player in the tournament, and now, finally, you are there. Well done. Great and great victory. Even in these strange times I hope you celebrate appropriately.”

In the video posted by Akinfenwa on Twitter, he watched the video while still in the Wycombe group and responded to the video saying: “Come on! Klopp you are a legend! We have done it, I told you it will be on WhatsApp, we celebrate together. You will never walk! Monster mode!”

The origin of the video originates from Interview Four years ago Akinfenwa gave urging potential managers to “hit him on Whatsapp” after he scored a penalty in the last minute to help promote the Wimbledon seal.

Akinfenoa was out of contract at the end of that season in 2016 and was informed before the second-league final that his contract would not be renewed, so he said he was “technically unemployed.”

So is the message from Klopp, Liverpool captain Henderson And the cannons Virgil Van Dyck Both congratulated him.
The 38-year-old has recently said on Instagram that he has paid a club fine Wears The Liverpool group, a day after the Club team won the English Premier League title.

