Jurgen Klopp sends a painful message to the attacker after upgrading the making of history

The striker came in the second half of Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 victory over Oxford United in the Premier League final, a result which means that Wycombe will play in the championship next season for the first time in the club’s history.
“Congratulations! I am absolutely sure that your whole life you wanted to be at least a player in the tournament, and now, finally, you are there. Well done. Great and great victory. Even in these strange times I hope you celebrate appropriately.”
In the video posted by Akinfenwa on Twitter, he watched the video while still in the Wycombe group and responded to the video saying: “Come on! Klopp you are a legend! We have done it, I told you it will be on WhatsApp, we celebrate together. You will never walk! Monster mode!”
Akinfenoa was out of contract at the end of that season in 2016 and was informed before the second-league final that his contract would not be renewed, so he said he was “technically unemployed.”
You may also like
Terry Gray, a former gymnast trainer for the United States of America, was arrested and charged with 14 charges of fitness with a minor
Atlanta Braves retains its name but reviews “Tomahawk Chop”
Two NBA players quarantined after breaking the League bubble in the league
Elena Delone says that the withdrawal request from the 2020 season for medical reasons has been rejected
Ferrari explodes with Charles Locklear, Sebastian Vettel and Styrian GB