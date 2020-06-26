Justin Bieber is filing a $ 20 million defamation suit against the women who accused him of assault

The two women posted the allegations on their Twitter account. Bieber’s suit, filed on Thursday, described the allegations as “fabricated”. CNN obtained a copy of the lawsuit.

A woman, listed in the lawsuit named Jane Doe-2 identified as “Kadi” on Twitter, claims that Bieber assaulted her early in the morning of May 5, 2015 at a hotel in New York City.

Bieber’s complaint describes the allegations as “realistically impossible” and says that they “contradict her previous written statements, and are supported only by forged or forged texts, and her allegations are a complete fabrication of the self-proclaimed purpose of gaining fame and attention, and there are many witnesses who contradict the lies of a judge.”

CNN contacted “Kadi” on Twitter to comment.