Justin Bieber is filing a $ 20 million defamation suit against the women who accused him of assault

The two women posted the allegations on their Twitter account. Bieber’s suit, filed on Thursday, described the allegations as “fabricated”. CNN obtained a copy of the lawsuit.
A woman, listed in the lawsuit named Jane Doe-2 identified as “Kadi” on Twitter, claims that Bieber assaulted her early in the morning of May 5, 2015 at a hotel in New York City.
Bieber’s complaint describes the allegations as “realistically impossible” and says that they “contradict her previous written statements, and are supported only by forged or forged texts, and her allegations are a complete fabrication of the self-proclaimed purpose of gaining fame and attention, and there are many witnesses who contradict the lies of a judge.”
CNN contacted “Kadi” on Twitter to comment.
The second woman, listed as Jane Doo-1 identified as “Daniel” in the complaint, accused Biber of assaulting her on March 10, 2014 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas. She has since deleted her tweets.
Bieber’s case refutes this claim.
“Daniel fabricated her sexual encounter with Pepper at the Four Seasons Hotel because it was publicly reported that Pepper had dinner at the Four Seasons Restaurant on March 10, 2014 and I assume that Pepper was at the hotel because of public reports of dining in a restaurant,” the recording continues. “Although Bieber went to the restaurant, he did not stay at the Four Seasons Hotel.”
Bieber also went to social media to deny the allegations.
“Every allegation of sexual assault must be taken seriously and this is my response,” Biber wrote in a tweet earlier this week. “But this story is actually impossible, which is why I will work with Twitter and the authorities to take legal action.”
