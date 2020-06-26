Justin Bieber reportedly filed a $ 20 million defamation suit against sex-assault suspects

Justin Bieber took action after two social media users accused him of sexual assault in 2014 and 2015, respectively, allegations he denied, according to a new report.

Bieber, 26, is reported to have filed a huge lawsuit against the two for defamation over what he calls “malicious” allegations, according to what she said. TMZ, Prosecute a total of $ 20 million – $ 10 million for each of the accused.

The perpetrator obtained documents identifying the case, which state that the singer has “indisputable documentary evidence” proving that the accusations are “nefarious, fabricated lies.”

One of the defendants said that the pop star got used to her while in Austin, Texas, on a visit to the south by the Southwest Southwest Festival (SXSW) in 2014.

The alleged assault took place in the Four Seasons hotel room, but according to the executor, court documents state that Bieber had never had a hotel room but was instead staying nearby for rent with Selena Gomez’s girlfriend at the time.

The lawsuit alleges that reports that Bieber was eating at the hotel the day after the attack was said to be the basis for fabrication, according to TMZ.

The second defendant claims that Bieber assaulted her in New York City in 2015 when the singer was in town to attend the Met Gala party.

According to the director, the lawsuit states that the accused is likeable, often waiting outside Bieber hotels and the like, and often attracts his attention. The documents also claim that she confessed on Twitter that she had never met Bieber after the alleged assault date.

Bieber attended the Met Gala party and went to a private party afterward, which documents claim that it can be proven through photo guides.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit even claims that Bieber believes that the two defendants are working together to harm his reputation, or that they may be the same person who manages multiple Twitter accounts.

Bieber representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News’s request for comment.