Kajol Tip For Upcoming Actors: “Be original, nobody copies”

Bollywood actress Kajol shared some tips for new actors, saying it should be original.

Kajol tackled her fans and followers with a chat session on her Instagram stories, where a user asked her “Advice for upcoming actors”.

The actress replied, “Please be original and do not copy anyone!”

A fan asked Kajol how she handled hatred.

“Hate can’t be dealt with. You can just shine brighter! And be more positive,” Kajol said.

“DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)” or “Dilwale”, a user asked Kajol to choose one.

She chose: “DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)”.

Kajol agreed, when one of the users said that Shah Rukh Khan is the best.

Are you planning to launch her daughter Nisa in Bollywood? Another asked: Would Nessa want to be part of the industry?

Kajol wrote simply: “No.”

Actress “Fana” described the death of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as “tragic”, when she was interrogated about him.

When asked if she likes actress Rani McCurge as an actor, Kajol said: “I think she is a very cool actress.”

A fan of Ajay Devgn and Kajol asked about the best dish she had prepared for her actor husband.

She answered, “Keshda.”

On the business front, you’ll see Kajol making her digital debut with “Tribhanga”, directed by Renuka Shahan.

Drama takes place in Mumbai, and weaves a complex story back and forth across three generations of the same family, from the late 1980’s to the modern era. Mitila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor play pivotal roles in the Netflix release.