Kangana Tera Ni opens up Abeer Aurora’s fame on her newest track, filming for the first time in Goa and more

A few days ago, Abeer dropped his last romantic song, the song song Beja Beja. The song was composed, presented and crafted by the multi-faceted pop music star.

Given that it is in the midst of the current epidemic, long drives are unlikely. However, the path of Arora will take you on a craving journey. The music video of the song was filmed in Goa, and stunning visuals are fun for anyone who is missing virgin local places.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India Abeer has talked extensively about his recently released song, the type of music he loves to listen to, the Bollywood actor who wants to give his voice and more.

Edited excerpts from the conversation:

Tell us about your latest song, Beja Beja, what makes it unique?



I think simplicity makes it special. It is a nice, modern and very attractive number. So my goal, when I was working on this project, was to make something fun, and even if non-Punjabi listeners listen to it, they can understand what I’m saying. I am happy that people loved my job. I get a good response to the song.

How did you collaborate again with Mang Waterproof?

It was amazing, as I knew it three years ago. He is not only my friend, he is also a good friend of mine. He has been in the industry for more than 18 years and has a lot of experience and I think cooperation in general is always good because you can be experimental and compatible with things.

Share your experiences filming the song in Goa?

We shot the video in Goa, and it might sound a lot strange but I’ve never been to Goa before; So it was on my bucket list. The moment I knew we were shooting there, I was very happy and had a stroke. The photography was amazing there, and the weather was great, so I worked and cooled at the same time (laughs).

What kind of species interest you?

I really like Hip Hop and the new Fusion thing that’s happening right now. I’d love to do something like this. I do not restrict myself when I make music. I want to do all kinds of things. All I care about is the end product to look amazing.

What types of music attract your ears?

I listen to everything. From popular Punjabi to Hindi and Sharia songs, to Arabic and classic German too. I think inspiration can come from anywhere.

What do you think of remixers?

I think that’s great! Re-merging or remaking a song is not easy at all. You have to think more seriously and there is always pressure because if you are remodeling something, you should add value to the song and not deteriorate it or damage it to people. She prepared a new release from the movie Kangana Tera Ni in 2017 and got an amazing response. It has over 30 million views and continues to grow every day.

The actors who want to lend you?

There are a lot of talented actors but I love doing something like Hani Singh did in “Dheere Dheere” with Hritik Roshan. I think it would be great!

Upcoming projects?