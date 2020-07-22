Kanye West deletes tweets about Kim Kardashian’s divorce. It says it is bipolar

Days after Kanye West tweeted that he was running for the 2020 US presidential election,
The year-old rapper exploded with a series of coded tweets indicating that he was trying to divorce
Kim Kardashian West’s wife for one year.
“Mick is ringing and he was respectful • That, my dog Kim was off the line and I estimate $ 5 billion
Dollars and more through Christ but exclaim not listening to MJ and now scream
who are they ??? “.
He wrote in another tweet, “I have been trying to divorce since Kim met Mick on
Warldolf for Prison Reform – I have another 200 to go. This lady is tweeting at night … Chris Jong-un
Lil Habibi is my favorite rapper, but I won’t sing a song. “
Kanye West’s Tweets made a fuss on social media, causing people to wonder if the couple was
She is heading towards divorce. However, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to clear
Her husband’s encrypted messages broadcast on Twitter.
For the first time ever, Kim revealed a shocking shock about Kani and publicly spoke about it
Bipolar disorder in her husband. I felt this was the time to come out publicly
Because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.
She also asked the media and the public to give them compassion and sympathy
What the couple needs nowadays to overcome this particular stage of their lives.
Read Kim Kardashian West’s full statement on Kanye West’s encrypted Tweets here:
“As many of you know, Kanye suffers from bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one
Whoever does that knows how difficult and complex the understanding is. I’ve never been
He spoke openly about how this affects us at home because I am very protected from
Children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should
Commenting on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.
Those who understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that family
Disabled unless the member is a minor. People who are not aware or far from this
The experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual himself must participate
In the process of getting help regardless of how difficult family and friends are.
I understand that Kani is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and sometimes his actions
It can cause strong opinions and feelings. He is a great person but complicated on top
The pressure of being an artist and black man, who suffered from the painful loss of his mother,
And it has to deal with the stress and isolation that bipolar disorder increases. Those
Those who are close to Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not match
His intentions.
Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or nullify his dreams and creative ideas, no
No matter how big or not some can feel. This is part of his genius and as we have
Everyone has seen, many of his big dreams come true.
We as a community are talking about giving a blessing to the cause of mental health as a whole, whatever we may be
It should also be provided to the individuals who live with her at the times they need it most. I am
We ask the media and the public to give us the necessary sympathy and sympathy
We can bypass this. Thank you to those who have expressed their concern for Kanye’s safety
And your understanding.
With love and gratitude,
Kim Kardashian West “.
