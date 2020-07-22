Kanye West deletes tweets about Kim Kardashian’s divorce. It says it is bipolar

Kanye West, Kim KardashianInstagram

Days after Kanye West tweeted that he was running for the 2020 US presidential election,

The year-old rapper exploded with a series of coded tweets indicating that he was trying to divorce

Kim Kardashian West’s wife for one year.

“Mick is ringing and he was respectful • That, my dog ​​Kim was off the line and I estimate $ 5 billion

Dollars and more through Christ but exclaim not listening to MJ and now scream

who are they ??? “.

He wrote in another tweet, “I have been trying to divorce since Kim met Mick on

Warldolf for Prison Reform – I have another 200 to go. This lady is tweeting at night … Chris Jong-un

Lil Habibi is my favorite rapper, but I won’t sing a song. “

Kanye West’s Tweets made a fuss on social media, causing people to wonder if the couple was

She is heading towards divorce. However, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to clear

Her husband’s encrypted messages broadcast on Twitter.

Kanye WestTwitter

For the first time ever, Kim revealed a shocking shock about Kani and publicly spoke about it

Bipolar disorder in her husband. I felt this was the time to come out publicly

Because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.

She also asked the media and the public to give them compassion and sympathy

What the couple needs nowadays to overcome this particular stage of their lives.

Read Kim Kardashian West’s full statement on Kanye West’s encrypted Tweets here: