Kanye West says he is running for president. But he has not taken any steps already

By Muhammad / July 6, 2020

Kanye West said on Saturday that he would run for president in the 2020 US election, a clear challenge to compete with President Donald Trump.

“We must now fulfill America’s promise by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future,” the West chirp. “I’m running for the US presidency! # 2020VISION.”
The West tweeted his plans a few days later Teasing a new song And to announce a new album entitled “Watan Allah”.

Fans instantly tweeted their support for the musician and business tycoon, who has a history of promoting himself and his projects with political statements.

So far, the West does not seem to have any intention of running for president.

With elections just four months ahead, West still needs to register with the FEC, offer a campaign platform, collect enough signatures to get a November vote and more.

I have already missed it Limit To apply as an independent candidate in many states.
However, he received at least one endorsement. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who was recently Photographed With the West, he responded to his tweet saying, “You have my full support!”
Kim Kardashian West also Retweet Her husband’s ad with an American flag emoji.

West’s announcement is not the first time that it has upset the idea of ​​running for the US presidency.

West first said he would run for the presidency at the MTV Video Music Awards 2015. He ended his acceptance speech for the Video Vanguard Award by saying that he would run in 2020. But in January 2019, he is chirp “2024” seems to be delaying his plans.
In a May 2018 interview with Charlamagne from God, The West said If he were to run his platform, it would be “Trump’s campaign and maybe Bernie Sanders’ principles. That would be my mix.”

Over the past few years, West has gained and lost fans due to his voice support for Trump. He tweeted regularly admiring the president, wore a red hat “Make America Great Again”, and visited the Oval Office.

However, he recently fell out with the president due to the Black Life movement, and protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

In June, west Donated $ 2 million to support the families of George Floyd, Ahmed Arbori, and Bruna Taylor, three black people killed in accidents with the police and citizens.

