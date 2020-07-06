Kanye West says he is running for president. But he has not taken any steps already

Kanye West said on Saturday that he would run for president in the 2020 US election, a clear challenge to compete with President Donald Trump.

“We must now fulfill America’s promise by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future,” the West chirp . “I’m running for the US presidency! # 2020VISION.”

The West tweeted his plans a few days later Teasing a new song And to announce a new album entitled “Watan Allah”.

Fans instantly tweeted their support for the musician and business tycoon, who has a history of promoting himself and his projects with political statements.