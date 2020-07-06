Kanye West says he is running for president. But he has not taken any steps already

Kanye West said on Saturday that he would run for president in the 2020 US election, a clear challenge to compete with President Donald Trump.
Fans instantly tweeted their support for the musician and business tycoon, who has a history of promoting himself and his projects with political statements.
So far, the West does not seem to have any intention of running for president.
With elections just four months ahead, West still needs to register with the FEC, offer a campaign platform, collect enough signatures to get a November vote and more.
West’s announcement is not the first time that it has upset the idea of running for the US presidency.
Over the past few years, West has gained and lost fans due to his voice support for Trump. He tweeted regularly admiring the president, wore a red hat “Make America Great Again”, and visited the Oval Office.
However, he recently fell out with the president due to the Black Life movement, and protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
You may also like
Harry Potter fan sites condemn JK. Brawl on transgender rights
Bree Larson reveals some of the major roles she lost
The Outpost Review: Director Rod Lowery turns Jake Tapper’s book into a tense but flawed view of war
21 brutality aims to help children in financial literacy during quarantine
Nick Cordeiro may need a lung transplant