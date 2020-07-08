Kanye West says he no longer supports Trump and that he has coronavirus

The West, which has been widely criticized for its support for President Donald Trump, is said to have told the post that it had lost faith in the Commander in Chief.
“It looks like a big mess for me,” West said. “I don’t like the wind that hid in the cellar caught.”
Forbes insisted that his tour was not a propaganda ploy and said he had no problem with the idea that his planned tour could take votes away from presumed Democratic candidate Joe Biden and help re-elect Trump.
“I don’t deny it, I just told you,” West said. “To say that black voting is democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy.”
“I’m not saying that Trump is on my way, maybe part of my way, and Joe Biden? Like Come, man, please,” the newspaper quoted West as saying. “You know? Obama is special. Trump is special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people driving. Bill Clinton? Private. Joe Biden is not special.”
One of the reasons the star thought he would be able to participate in the poll was though no deadlines were set for registration due to the coronavirus – a disease he says he contracted in February.
“Chills, bed shaking, hot showers, and looking at videos that tell me what I’m supposed to do to beat it,” West said of that time.
It is unclear whether West had ever been tested for the virus or antibodies, and he said he was praying for treatment, although he doubted a possible vaccine.
CNN reached out to western representatives for additional comment.
