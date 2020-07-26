Karen Fire Update: Over 200 Firefighters Fight in Goruba Valley with 250 Acres Burned

A fire broke out on land at about 3 pm on Saturday.Twitter

A fire broke out on land at about three o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday (25 July) in the Goruba Valley, resulting in the response of more than 200 firefighters. The Karen Fire has been reported in the Sierra Avenue and Karen Lane.

Meanwhile, the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District transferred to Twitter saying, “The defense of the San Bernardino Temple formed two groups: Armstrong (East) and Vista (West). Resources at the scene will be strengthened as the sending companies arrive in the area.”

The authorities confirmed that the Karen Fire fire burned approximately 250 acres in the Goruba Valley, while firefighters managed to contain the fire by 50 percent quickly.

After about 120 minutes, officials stated that the fire was 250 acres but that its containment rose significantly to 50 percent. It is reported that firefighters will remain at the scene of the accident overnight to improve containment.

While it erupted in Riverside County, forest fires also put authorities in the neighboring San Bernardino County on high alert as they headed towards more populated areas there.

No evictions were requested, and no injuries were reported at the time the report was submitted.

