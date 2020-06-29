Karim Benzema’s “magical” help gives Real Madrid an edge over Barcelona in the league title race

This time Karim Benzema was providing magical help, rather than at the end of it.

But when it comes to providing other worldly help, Bezema has learned from the best in business.

In a game against Deportivo A Coruña in 2010, the Spanish maestro Guti – who later popularized with eyes in the back of his head – established Benzema with a back.

He is widely seen as the biggest help of all … but not anymore, at least for Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

“I think this is generous,” the French told reporters after the match. “It’s the latest thing. The good thing is the team’s move; Sergio with his head, Karim and back dominated, and then Casemiro knows that Karim can invent something. It’s a beautiful goal for the team.

“We know Karim is an impressive player and he shows him in every game. The player gets better all the time and that’s what happens with Karim. He’s at good age, at about 32 or 33 years old if you take care of yourself as he does, your best years in football.

He told AS, “It does not surprise me. He is a player who invents things.” “Then Casemiro is there. It could be one of the starring plays.”

Benzema’s assistant received praise from Gotti himself, who tweeted, “Magic, friend. Brutal.”

After the match, Casemiro insisted that all credit for his goal should go to Benzema.

“It would be unfair to talk about my goal after what Karim did,” he told reporters. “We have to congratulate him, he is from the first degree back. Knowing that Karim is normal. He has quality No. 10, not No. 9. He is an amazing back heel. He is a decent target.”

Benzema – who now has seven assists and 17 goals in the league this season – crossed from the back like no other help.

“This is football. These things come to me, I see football this way,” he told Movistar. “I knew Casemiro would run after me.

“It was a good match, but the most important thing is the goal then, Casemiro corrects it. We are very happy.”