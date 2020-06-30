Karl Rainer, the old comedian legend, has passed away at the age of 98

Was 98.

“Last night my father passed away,” wrote Rob Rainer. “When I write this, my heart is in pain. It was Nuri Tawjihi.”

His assistant, Judy Nagy, said that Carl Rainer died on Monday of natural causes at his Beverly Hills home variety

His live TV career spanned, Broadway, motion pictures, recording albums and a variety of guest appearances. He was a performer and writer on the legendary “Legendary Show”. He created “The Dick Van Dyke Show”, which is one of the great comics in history based on his life as a comedian.