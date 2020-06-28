Karnataka waives institutional quarantine for the return of Delhi, Tennessee

The conversation highlights with Sanjay Jha

An official said on Sunday that Karnataka has amended the quarantine rules for returnees between countries again, ignoring the 3-day institutional quarantine requirement for returnees from Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

N said. Manjunatha Prasad, Principal Secretary for Revenue Management: “People from states other than Maharashtra should come to a 14-day home quarantine.”

On June 15, Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar ordered 3-day institutional quarantine, followed by an 11-day home quarantine for people returning from Delhi and Tamil Nadu who are now ceded to it. However, the quarantine requirements for returnees in Maharashtra remain the same.

“People coming from Maharashtra will be placed in institutional quarantine for 7 days, followed by quarantine for 7 days,” Prasad said. Returnees from all other states will not have institutional quarantine but a two-week home quarantine.

The senior officer said that quarantine monitoring has been strengthened by applying technology and increasing the number of monitoring teams. Likewise, most of the conditions stipulated in the June 15 order will remain in effect.