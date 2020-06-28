Karnataka’s Covid-19 incidence increased by 1,267 to cross 13,000

The conversation highlights with Sanjay Jha

On Sunday, an official said that cases of “Covid 19” increased more in Karnataka, recording the highest one-day high of 1,267 cases and 783 cases recorded in Bengaluru, which raised the state’s toll to 13,190 cases.

With 783 positive cases in Bengaluru, the total number of infections has increased to 3,314, of which 2,692 are active.

India recorded a one-day record high of 9,987 cases and 294 deaths on June 6.Reuters

16 people have died from the virus in the past 24 hours

Sixteen people have succumbed to the virus in the past twenty-four hours, four in Bengaluru Urban, three in Dakshina Kannada, two in Bagalkot and Tomkur, and one each in Darwad, Hassan, Misuru, Ballari and Kalapuraghi.

Among the new cases, with the exception of Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kanada accounted for 97 cases, followed by Balari (71), Udupi (40), Calaburagi (34), Hasan (31), Jadaj (30) and Bengaluru Rural (27), Dharwad and Mysuru ( 18 each), Bagalkote (17), Uttara Kannada (14) Haveri (12), Kolar (11), Belagavi (8), Bidar and Chitradurga (7 each), Raichur, Mandya and Davangere (6 each) and Vijayapura (5), Shivamogga (4), Chikkaballapura, Koppal, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru (3 each), Tumkur (2) and Yadgir (1).

Meanwhile, 220 patients were cured and discharged, which raised the total number of discharge patients to 7507. However, the number of critical cases in the intensive care unit increased to 243. Of the 13,190 cases, 5472 cases were active even with the death toll rising to 207.