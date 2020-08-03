Karnataka’s daughter CM Yediyurappa, positive tests for coronavirus, is in hospital

Prime Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa, daughter test positive 19 Covid.Twitter

One day after Prime Minister Karnataka’s Yuriapa virus tested positive for the new coronavirus, his daughter Badmathi also tested Covid-19 positively, while CM’s son, Vijayendra, proved the negative of the deadly virus.

CM Yediyurappa’s daughter was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

Karnataka, 77, was previously admitted to the same hospital for observation after being confirmed on Sunday (2 August). Now, CM is clinically stable and closely monitored by doctors at Manipal Hospital.

Yediyurappa confirms the news on Twitter

Yediyurappa went to Twitter on Sunday to confirm the news. “I have tested positive for coronavirus. While I’m fine, I am hospitalized as a precaution on the advice of doctors. I ask those who have contacted me recently to abide and practice self-quarantine,” he wrote on a tweet.

He also added a tweet in Kannada saying: “My Corona test report came out positive and I was hospitalized on the advice of a doctor, although there were no symptoms. Those who called me in the past few years days, I ask that you be quarantined. (Loose translation)

CM Yediyurappa also asked those who contacted him to be wary of Covid symptoms and self-isolation.

It was established that the workers in the office of C. Yediurapa, Krishna, were positive for the virus early last month.

CM Yedeurapa also met with Karnataka Vajobhai Fala Governor in Bengaluru on Friday (31 July). The meeting was also attended by Karnataka Pasavaraj Pomai State Minister of the Interior.

The Karnataka CM is the second high-ranking political leader to confirm Covid-19’s positive test today; Several hours earlier, the results of the Federation’s Home Minister Amit Shah test positive for the virus.