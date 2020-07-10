Katy Perry, Ken Brown and Samer Walker bring out new music

Katy Perry, Ken Brown and Summer Walker also dropped new tones just in time for the weekend.
The pop star gives us some much-needed hope with her new song.
“Smile” is the lead single for the upcoming 5th Perry album of the same name.
The upbeat song contains words about perseverance and is She shared the back story on her official Instagram account.
“I wrote the title track from the album when I was doing one of the darkest periods of my life, and I lost my smile,” she wrote in a comment on a post sharing a sample of the song. “This whole album is my journey into the light – with stories of resilience, hope and love.”
The new album will be released on August 14.
Ken Brown – “Be That Like”
Summer is all about love songs and this song from country singer Ken Brown revolves around how complicated it is.
Fellow artists Suai Li and Khaled seek help from the ups and downs of relationships.
The tune combines Brown and Khaled, who previously collaborated with Khaled’s “Saturday Nights” remix.
Summer Walker – “Life on Earth”
Summer Walker does not like being famous, but given her talent she may not be changing anytime soon.
The singer spoke of suffering from extreme social anxiety, to the point that appearances and performances were difficult for her.
Her latest EP movie, “Life on Earth”, contains just five tracks and hopes for more music to come.
You may also like
Dolly Parton, Lil Nas X and more to be presented at the first ever GLAAD Media Virtual Awards
Hamilton: What a little white cast has learned about race
“Avengers” directors, Russo brothers fill the summer movie void with “School Movie Pizza”
The Wonder Years gets a reboot with a black family
Bob Marley’s “Love One” was redesigned to support UNICEF’s Covid-19 efforts