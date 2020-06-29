KCR requires Narendra Modi to rename Central University of Hyderabad after the late PV Narasimha Rao

DCP Abhishek Trimukhe reveals important details about the Sushant Singh Rajput issue

Prime Minister Telangana K. asked. Chandrashikar Rao, who is firmly known as KCR, is from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rename Central University of Hyderabad after former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao.

The TRS government hosted an event to celebrate the 99th birthday of PV Narasimha Rao at PV Ghat in Hyderabad on Sunday. K Chandrasekhar Rao also started a one-year centenary celebration of the former Prime Minister. The Prime Minister of Telangana not only compared him to the jewels of Lal Nehru, but also demanded Bharat Ratna for him.

K Chandrashekar Rao pays tribute to the late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on SundayTwitter

Rao’s message to Prime Minister Modi

CMO Telangana tweeted a copy of K Chandrashekar Rao’s letter asking Narendra Modi and wrote, “Mr. Hon’ble CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao wrote a letter to Hon’ble SriNarendraModi requesting the designation of Central University of Hyderabad after the late former Prime Minister Sri Sri PV Narasimha Rao “.

“Sri PV Narasimha Rao, the former Prime Minister of India, was born on June 28, 1921 in Telangana and we celebrate his centenary from today. Despite being known as a leader who has undertaken economic reforms to bring India’s stagnant economy a path of high growth in a time of unprecedented economic crisis in In 1991, he was at the same time a multi-faceted son of India, who had contributed to the growth of our nation in many other critical areas as well, “reads a statement in a letter.

K added. Chandrasekhar Rao in the message: “His contribution to education policy and the establishment of residential schools first at the state level and later in the form of Navodaya schools at the national level was a radical step in providing quality education to outstanding students from rural areas. With a poor economic background.”

Speaking of renaming the university, K Chandrasekhar Rao said: “There is a strong local public demand in Telangana to designate the Central University of Hyderabad after Sri PVNarasimha Rao. By the way, this university was created in 1974 as a result of Telangana incitement at that time under the six-point formula to address Imbalance in Telangana’s educational infrastructure.

K Chandrasekhar Rao finished his letter asking Narendra Modi, “I take this opportunity to ask the Government of India through your good offices to name this institution as PVNarasimha Rao Central University of Hyderabad, which will serve as an appropriate tribute to him during his centenary. Year.”

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Man-Ki-Pat. Today, we remember a great son of India, our Prime Minister said, our former President Shri Narasimha Rao Ji. He led India at a very critical time in our history. He was a great political leader and a scientist. “