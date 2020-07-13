Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, died after a two-year battle with breast cancer

Travolta said that Preston had been fighting breast cancer for two years, “and she fought a brave battle with love and support for many. Kelly and her life will always be remembered. “
Preston starred in the 1990s classics as “Jerry McGuire” and “For the Love of the Game.”
John Travolta ended his position by saying: “It will take me a while to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you haven’t heard from us for a while. But please know that I will do it. Feel your flow of love in the weeks and months to come as we recover. All my love, JT “
In addition to their daughter Ella, the couple also has a son, Benjamin, who was born in 2010. Their son, Jet Travolta, died in 2009, while the family was vacationing in the Bahamas.
Holly Silverman contributed to this report.
You may also like
Mrs. A, Diva, is fighting against Mrs. A, the group
Naya Rivera’s research: California officials use sonar equipment
Amitabh Bachchan and his relatives in hospital due to high incidence of coronavirus in India
Judd Apatow and Gary Gollman openly talk about their mental health and adaptation during the epidemic
Eminem criticizes people who do not wear masks in Kid Cody’s collaboration song