Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, died after a two-year battle with breast cancer

Travolta said that Preston had been fighting breast cancer for two years, “and she fought a brave battle with love and support for many. Kelly and her life will always be remembered. “

in a Exclusively with people, A family representative said that Preston died on Sunday morning. The actress told people, “She chose to maintain the privacy of her fight. She had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, with the support of her closest family and friends.”

Preston starred in the 1990s classics as “Jerry McGuire” and “For the Love of the Game.”

Preston and Travolta’s daughter, Ella Travolta, published a tribute to her mother Instagram . “I’ve never met anyone who is brave, strong, beautiful and loving like you. Anyone lucky enough to know you or was present in your presence will agree that you have glow and light that never stops shining and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy. Thank you for Being there whatever it is. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. I have made life so beautiful and I know you will always do it. I love you very much, Mom. “

John Travolta ended his position by saying: “It will take me a while to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you haven’t heard from us for a while. But please know that I will do it. Feel your flow of love in the weeks and months to come as we recover. All my love, JT “ In addition to their daughter Ella, the couple also has a son, Benjamin, who was born in 2010. Their son, Jet Travolta, died in 2009, while the family was vacationing in the Bahamas.

