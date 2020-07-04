Kerry Irving, Kevin Durant Make Contributions to Renting Nets Training

Sean Marks, general manager of Nets Networks, admits that he will choose the brains of Kevin Durant and Kerry Irving if the team is trained. But this will never be a direct experience in restarting the NBA in Orlando, Florida. This is a danger that Marx was not worth feeling.

“[Irving] In good shape. But like Kevin, you have to look at the risk reward. “When you have a lot of money and your future is tied to a couple – the whole team, but these two men are an integral part of it – they don’t have the right build,” Marx said on Friday to WFAN. “The last thing you want to do is put these guys there when they don’t have the right workload and accumulation.”

Marx will not ask his stars to expose themselves to COVID-19 in Orlando to rate the work of interim and improved coach Jacques Vaughn.

“We will not be smart if we do not include some of these key players in this decision,” Marx said. “Kevin, Kerry, we’ll choose their brains for what they’re looking for in a leader, and what they need. They’ve been brutally honest to date.

“I will not ask Kevin to come to Orlando to rate anyone. When you reach the level of these elite players, they have final goals in mind. They want to be held accountable. Kevin and Kerry tell me they want to win a championship in Brooklyn.”

But damaging nets are realistic enough to know the title won’t come this season. They are playing a long game.

Even if the word tank does not call Marx’s lips, there are reasons for wisdom. If Nets misses the playoffs, they will keep their choice for the first lottery-protected lottery, currently heading to Minnesota.

“We will be strategic in how we play there and how we compete,” Marx said. “But again, this is much bigger than a basketball game. This goes beyond that.”

The reference to the mitral virus was clearly evident, as both DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie were positive, and Jordan has already been excluded from restarting. But with Wilson Chandler and Nick Claxton also coming out, Nets is a shell.

It’s easy to see why Nets is so cautious about the possibility of hitting the much-injured Carres Lever – their best young talent, and a potential commercial chip if they want to land on a third star – who get hurt trying to take on too much of the burden.

“Of course, we have to be smart about how to go there and how we compete and the team that we put in there. We have been evaluating and continuing to evaluate … who plays and who should play and who does not play.” The players have to make the decisions themselves. It is not entirely up to me. I can certainly guide them in ways we think will be beneficial, but we will risk their safety, health and injuries [seriously].

“This is a priority not just for this season. We are looking forward to two and three years down the road.”

LeVert points averaged 24.1 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in the last 16 games before the close, to 41.3 percent of the depth. He acknowledges COVID-19 concerns, but says Nets’ decisions are over his head.

“As a team, Nets as an organization? I don’t make those decisions, I feel like this is out of me. This is Sean and Monarchy.” This is not really my job to think of those things, “said I individually, this is definitely an idea in my head. When thinking about personal health and things like that outside the coronavirus, social justice and comfort out there in the bubble, this is definitely something I should think about.

“But as an organization, I don’t think this is my invitation to say that we will not collapse.”