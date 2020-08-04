Kevin Hart defends Eileen de Generis: “It’s crazy to see her go through this.”

Kevin Hart lends his support to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres amid reports that she has created a toxic environment in the workplace.

“It’s crazy to see my friend go publicly.” Books on Instagram Tuesday. “I knew Elaine years ago, and I can honestly say she is one of the most exciting people on the planet. I have treated my family and team with love and respect from day one. The Internet has become a crazy world of negativity. We fall in love with the fall of people. It’s truly sad. When did we get to Here? I stand by those I know and love. Looking forward to the future When we return to each other’s love this hatred must stop. I hope it will come out of fashion soon. ”

He continued: “This post is not intended to ignore other people’s feelings and experiences. It is only to show my experience with my friend. I love you for life Ellen.”

Hart, 41, is the latest celebrity to have stood with DeGeneres, 62. Jerry O’Connell, Katie Perry and Diane Keaton posted support messages.

On Tuesday, Keaton, 74, wrote On social media, “I’ve always been enjoying my visits to the Eileen Gallery. I’ve seen how fans bring happiness and gratitude. It goes back to a lot including.”

Since May, DeGeneres has been criticized Alleged shameless behavior To show employees.

In July, Warner Media He started an investigation Through a third-party company in accusations of toxic workplace culture in “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

DeGeneres admitted some mistake, saying in Part OneA note for workers She is “sorry” because she “grew so big, I couldn’t stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their job as they knew I wanted them to do.”