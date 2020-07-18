KGF Superstar Yash celebrates its 12th anniversary!

It’s been 12 victorious years since Yash’s first movie, Moggina Manasu, made a public outcry over Yash’s incredible critical performance in the movie! The journey may be long but it was a bit successful. The rock star left the audience surprised by his impressive portrayal of “Rahul” and garnered great appreciation and admiration.

Since then there has been no stopping for our star. Yash’s dedication and passion took his craft to another level, and with every project, his fans doubled. He has an unparalleled personality. He made a huge impact by his performance in several successful films such as Modalasala, Rajadhani, Kirataka, Drama, Googly, Raja Huli, Gajakesari, Mr and Mr Ramachari and Masterpiece. Recently, the actor was portrayed as Rocky in KGF: Chapter 1 hit a chord with the fans and is described as one of his most beloved films.

Yash’s brilliant and action-packed performance in KGF 1 has earned him tremendous love and is now known as Rocky or “KGF Star”. Rocky’s character traits like his lost beard have a different fan. This beard added to his intense look and gave more depth to his personality.

With the massive success of Prashanth Neel’s KGF 1, the anticipation to supplement that number is really high. Fans can’t wait to watch Yash on the celluloid tape again, smacking them with his lively and rocky character in Rocky.

KGF 2-star Yash with actor Sanjay Dutt plays the opponent in the movie. The film is scheduled for release on October 23.