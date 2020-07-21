Killer Roy Den Hollander had pictures and title of Janet DiFiore in the car

Officials revealed Tuesday that a prominent New York judge may also be in the range of “anti-feminist” lawyer Roy Dean Hollander – her photo was found in the car where he killed himself.

Governor Andrew Como said today, Tuesday, that Janet Defior, the chief judge of the Empire State, is being guarded in the wake of the disturbing discovery, which was made after Dean Hollander shot New Yorker son of Fakih and wounded her husband before killing himself.

“In the car in which the body was found, they also saw a picture of our chief judge, Janet DeFiori, her name and address, so I directed the state police to provide security for our chief judge,” Como told reporters at a conference call. .

The exact link, if any, between Hollander and DiFiore was not immediately clear.

“We are in the process of investigating it now,” Como said. “We know what is in the public domain, photo, name and address.

But the conditions are clearly very worrying.

Sources said that Hollander, 72, who died of cancer, came to the home of Federal Judge Esther Salas Sunday afternoon, disguised as a federal Express deliveryman.

When he opened the door, he detonated 20-year-old Daniel Salas’ son, Daniel, and her husband, attorney Mark Underer, 63, then fled.

Salas, in the basement of the house at the time, was not injured, but her son was killed and her husband was seriously injured.

Hollander, who left behind an online zigzag statement detailing his hatred for women and fixation with Salas in particular, recently pulled out of a case in front of al-Faqih on the pretext that the Army’s Men Only project is discriminatory – indicating his diagnosis of cancer.