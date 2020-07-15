Klopp and Mourinho criticized the decision to overturn the Manchester City decision

However, after reviewing the club’s appeal, the Sports Arbitration Court (CAS) rescinded the ban on Monday, stating that Citi had not broken the rules by hiding stock financing as bail.

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp was one of many players who criticized the decision on Tuesday, arguing the importance of respecting the FFP rules.

He said that abandoning the framework could lead to a situation where you have the richest clubs, owned by the richest people, dominate the sport.

“I don’t think it was a good day for football yesterday to be honest,” he told a virtual news conference.

“FFP is a good idea. It is there to protect teams and competition so that nobody overpays and must make sure that the money they want to spend depends on the right sources.”

“It is not up to me to judge this and I do not, but I think this framework of the World Food Program must be adhered to.”

“Shameful”

Despite the abolition of the ban, it was decided that Citi failed to cooperate with the UEFA authorities and the original fine of 30 million euros (34 million dollars) was reduced to 10 million (11.3 million dollars).

This decision angered Tottenham director Jose Mourinho, who said the latest ruling represented the end of the FFP rules as we know it.

“It is, in any case, a disgraceful decision because if Siti is not guilty, they should not be punished with a fine,” he told a virtual news conference.

“If you are not guilty, you should not have a fine. If they are guilty, the decision is a stigma and they must be prevented from competing. I don’t know whether Citi is guilty or not, but in both cases, the decision is disgraceful.”

“I think this will be the end of financial fair play because there is no point. I would like to see it used properly.

“At the moment we are talking about Man City but in the past other clubs were in a similar situation.

“I think it’s better to open the circus door and let everyone have fun.”

Apology

City has consistently defended its innocence since its ban in February, initially describing the UEFA process as “flawed.”

Pep Guardiola, the coach, said the club is now very happy to see the ban lifted, and suggested it deserves an apology from those who assumed guilt, especially from its old rival Mourinho.

Jose [Mourinho] All managers should know that we are affected. We should apologize [to]He said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“As I have said many times, if we do something wrong, we will fully accept the decisions of the European Union and the CAS because we have done something wrong.

“We have the right to defend ourselves when we believe that what we have done is correct. This is correct. Three independent judges said this.

“Yesterday was a good day for soccer because we play with the same FFP rules as all clubs in Europe. [If] We break this FFP, we’ll block. “

City will now have the chance to play in the Champions League next season, the only major cup that Guardiola evaded during his time at the club.

In the competition this season, City will face Real Madrid next month in the knockout stages after beating Los Blancos 2-1 in the first leg. The winner of that tie will face Leon or Juventus in the quarter-finals.

Another development in Newcastle domination

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia prevented beIN Sport from broadcasting any Premier League matches in the country while the country was in The Public Investment Fund is participating in a proposed deal To take over Newcastle.

The Saudi government claims that Qatar-owned beIN Sport “misused its dominant position through numerous monopolistic practices”.

The decision to ban the broadcaster means that there is no legitimate way for people in Saudi Arabia to watch EPL games and it has caused more confusion in the takeover epic that has lasted for several months.

The hope was that the new owners would push Newcastle to the top of English football, after the direction set by Chelsea and Manchester City, which had been bought by billionaires.