Kobe Bryant: The invisible basketball shots are great for auction

He actually distinguished, as Bryant completely abandoned college, and entered the NBA project at the age of 17.

Now, after 24 years, more than 22 hours of footage and footage of Bryant from his time at the Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia will be auctioned. Most have not been seen publicly.

The auction will take place on July 23, and the contract is expected to bring between $ 250,000 and $ 350,000.