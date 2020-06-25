Kobe Bryant: The invisible basketball shots are great for auction
By Emet / June 25, 2020

He actually distinguished, as Bryant completely abandoned college, and entered the NBA project at the age of 17.

Now, after 24 years, more than 22 hours of footage and footage of Bryant from his time at the Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia will be auctioned. Most have not been seen publicly.

The auction will take place on July 23, and the contract is expected to bring between $ 250,000 and $ 350,000.

The last dance effect

Profiles in History, the auction house responsible for selling the library, believes ESPN’s recent success “The last dance” Documentary series on Michael Jordan Six-time NBA champion Chicago Bulls makes Bryant’s clips “more relevant.”

Sports memorabilia has increased in value since the documentary was aired earlier this year.

Jordan’s Dream Team shirt has been sold and signed 216,000 dollars On the same night, the series premiered in April, while an online auction was for a pair dressed up for the game Air Jordan 1s From 1985 closed on $ 560,000 – More than three times the estimated auction price.
Bryant led his Philadelphia high school team to Merion Aces to his first state championship in 53 years.

Bryant Shots is a game of almost 60% and 40% interview shots, few of which were streamed – and that was for a very limited audience.

While in high school, Bryant led the Lower Marion Observatory to the first state championship in school in 53 years, and gained national recognition in the process.

The library comes from Stu Ross, a high school sports reporter who presented a weekly TV series called “High School Sports Show”.

Ross and his crew scored more than 35,000 games between 1994 and 2003 for the show.

Remember Kobe

Profiles in History announced that it would donate 10% of the final bid price to MambaOnThree Fund.

The fund was created to honor and support the families of the other seven victims who were also killed in Calabasas Helicopter crash That ended Bryant’s life on January 26 earlier this year.
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas with seven other people.
Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna Another person was on board the plane who were killed in the accident.

