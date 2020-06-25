Kobe Bryant: The invisible basketball shots are great for auction

He actually distinguished, as Bryant completely abandoned college, and entered the NBA project at the age of 17.
Now, after 24 years, more than 22 hours of footage and footage of Bryant from his time at the Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia will be auctioned. Most have not been seen publicly.
The auction will take place on July 23, and the contract is expected to bring between $ 250,000 and $ 350,000.
The last dance effect
Sports memorabilia has increased in value since the documentary was aired earlier this year.
Bryant Shots is a game of almost 60% and 40% interview shots, few of which were streamed – and that was for a very limited audience.
While in high school, Bryant led the Lower Marion Observatory to the first state championship in school in 53 years, and gained national recognition in the process.
The library comes from Stu Ross, a high school sports reporter who presented a weekly TV series called “High School Sports Show”.
Ross and his crew scored more than 35,000 games between 1994 and 2003 for the show.
Remember Kobe
Profiles in History announced that it would donate 10% of the final bid price to MambaOnThree Fund.
