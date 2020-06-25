Kosovo President Hashem Tachi accused of war crimes of canceling the White House visit

According to a press release, the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment of 10 counts on April 24 accusing Thaci, Kadri Vesely, former president of the Kosovo Society, and others of “a range of crimes against humanity and war crimes, including murder, enforced disappearance of persons, persecution and torture” “.

She added that the pre-trial judge is reviewing the indictment “to decide whether to confirm the charges.”

Thaci emerged as a prominent figure in the Kosovo Liberation Army between 1997 and 1999 and played a role in peace negotiations.

His transition from a revolutionary to a politician eventually led to becoming prime minister when independence was proclaimed. He was elected President in February 2016.

Wednesday’s indictment alleges that Thaci, Vesely and other accused suspects are “criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders. The alleged crimes on the indictment include hundreds of known victims of the Kosovar Albanians, Serbs, Roma and other ethnicities and include political opponents.” He said.

CNN contacted the offices of Thaci and Veseli, head of the Kosovo Democratic Party, for comment.

Kosovo Ambassador to the United States Flora Chitako said on Tweet “When the dust subsides and the smoke disappears, #KLA will remain the most successful liberation movement in recent history.”

The Kosovo Specialized Chambers (KSC) and the Office of the Specialized Prosecutor (SPO) were created to have jurisdiction over war crimes committed in the Kosovo conflict between January 1998 and December 2000.

Thaci was scheduled to visit the White House for talks with Serbian representatives, but he canceled his trip after the Office of Operations Support was announced, and Richard Grenelle, the US Presidential Special Envoy for Serbia and Kosovo, tweeted on Wednesday.

The US State Department says the United States is among more than 100 countries that recognize Kosovo as an independent, sovereign state. Serbia does not recognize the independence of Kosovo.

“I respect his decision not to attend the discussions until the legal issues of these allegations are resolved,” Grinnell said. The US envoy added that Saturday’s talks will be led by Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Alexander Vucic.

But Hottie – who took office just three weeks ago – said on Thursday that he could not travel to Washington in light of developments in Pristina, Kosovo’s capital.

“Only through dialogue can we resolve our disputes with Serbia, which has led to mutual recognition and normalization of relations. My government does not comment on issues relating to private circles. Kosovo will fully respect its international obligations.” chirp.

The Kosovo government said in a statement He “believes that no one should be considered guilty without a final court decision” and urged all citizens to remain calm.

“The government believes that the war of the people of Kosovo and the Kosovo Liberation Army was fair and free, and therefore it must remain the most important period in the country’s history,” the statement said.

Thaci official website Confirmed His trip to Washington was canceled due to the indictment, but she did not comment on the allegations against him.

The organization’s statement indicates that the indictment is nothing but an accusation – but it adds that it is “the result of a lengthy investigation and reflects the organization’s determination to prove all charges beyond reasonable doubt.”

The FBI also states that the indictment has been announced because Thaci and Vesely have repeatedly attempted to “hinder and undermine” the work of the court.

It is believed that the two “carried out a secret campaign to nullify the law establishing the court and obstruct the work of the court in another way in an attempt to ensure that they do not face justice. By taking these measures, (Thaci and Vesili) said that their personal interests advance the victims of their crimes, the rule of law and all Kosovars.”