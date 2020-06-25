Kristen Bell no longer expresses the mixed race character of Central Park
By Muhammad / June 25, 2020
Bill is a white actress Lovable to play Anna in the movie “Frozen” franchise, Molly voted on the animated musical comedy about the Tillermans family, a family that lives in Central Park. Her passing is one of the latest examples Ethnic reckoning Happen or occur In Hollywood And around the world after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

On Wednesday, Bill wrote in an explanation of an image showing a statement from “This is a time to acknowledge our collusion acts. This is one of my business. Playing Molly’s character in Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege.” The series is on her Instagram verified account.

“Casting a mixed race character with a white actress undermines the privacy of a mixed race and the experience of black Americans.”

“It was a mistake and we at the Central Park team are committed to correcting it,” Bell wrote. “I am happy to give up this role to someone who can present a more accurate picture and I will be committed to learning and growing and doing my part for equality and inclusion.”

“Casting Molly’s character is an opportunity to get a proper acting – to cast a black or mixed ethnic actress and give Molly a voice that resonates with all the nuances and personality experiences as we drew them,” according to the statement.

Central Park centers on Owen, the park’s director, and Bigg, his wife-journalist (who) raises their children Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park, while disposing of hotel heir Betsy Brandenham and her long-suffering aid Helen, who will love nothing more than Convert the garden into apartments, “according to Apple TV +.

Another white actress, Jenny Slate, recently announced that she was She left the role expressive of the character of mixed race Messi Foreman-Greenwald On the animated series of Netflix “Big Mouth”.

