Kweichow Moutai: The world's alcohol brand has now become the largest public company on the mainland of China
By Aygen / June 25, 2020
Kweichow MoutaiThe Chinese company known for making patriotic folk spirit, Baijiu, It is now The largest public company in mainland China by market value after its shares have risen 23% so far this year, according to data from Refinitiv.
It is currently valued at more than 1.8 trillion yuan ($ 259 billion), bypassing one of the country’s largest banks, which is China Bank for Industry and Commerce (IDCBF), Which is worth just under 1.8 trillion yuan ($ 253 billion).
For comparison, Chinese technology giants Tencent (TCEHY) And Ali Baba (Baba) It is worth about $ 605 billion and $ 614 billion, respectively. The former is listed in Hong Kong, while the latter is trading in New York and Hong Kong.
In 2017, it became the world’s largest alcoholic beverage maker by market value, bypassing it Diego (DEO), The British company that owns Johnny Walker and other major brands. Diageo’s current market value is around 65 billion pounds ($ 81 billion). AB InBev (bud), The world’s largest brewery, has a value of about 78 billion euros (88 billion dollars).
Last year, Moutai also became the first Chinese company since 2005 to witness its share price Reached 1,000 yuan (about $ 145). The stock is now trading at 1460 yuan.
Chinese authorities have been wary of the company’s high evaluation in the past. In 2017, government media Out-of-service After the company’s shares more than doubled in just 11 months, it urged investors to take a “logical view” of the company and not engage in “short-sighted speculation”.

This temporarily stabilized the stock, although it remained the preferred choice among analysts.

Watching Mutai bottles at a liquor store in Guizhou, China.

There is not a single factor driving the stock’s recent performance, said Hao Hong, head of research at BOCOM International, the securities arm of China Telecom.

However, he said, investors are likely to be more averse to risk during the Coronavirus pandemic, prompting them to buy Moutai shares, despite the high price.

Hong said the company has a “very clear” formula for success. For years, it has enjoyed strong profit growth, a favorite brand and cash infrequent seen in Chinese companies, backed by a steady rise in prices.

“I dare you to find another predictable company,” said Hong. “Great margins, a very popular brand … people still buy it as there is no tomorrow.”

