Kyle Higashioka simple strategy for coronavirus to restart MLB at Yankees

Yankees caught Kyle Higashioka taking Post readers behind the scenes as he tried to stay ready for the 2020 season amid the Corona virus pandemic. As was said by Ken Davidoff.

Hello last time from Oregon. I’ve been here for more than three months, but it’s time to get back to work. On Tuesday, I will leave for New York, and I will be at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday to start summer training.

In the past few days before the season became official, I knew it was a tough time, when something had to happen, I was actually quite nervous in those few days. I am happy that something has been discovered. My agents at Beverly Hills Sports Council have been in touch with me often, and they’ve given me updates. I did not contact our team representative Zach Breton. I tried to give Brett a break. I thought everyone was sending him text messages. He might have been overwhelmed with calls and text messages. I didn’t want to make that worse.

I was optimistic we had a season, and I think optimism has definitely borne fruit. It relieves a lot of pressure when you are not always worried about a negative outcome, although this is definitely possible. I always imagine if the worst case scenario would happen, we would cross this bridge when we got there. You don’t need to worry about that all the time. I am not glad that we got at least a chance to start the season, and we hope to take the opportunity to the end.

It is almost up to us to try to isolate ourselves by acting as responsibly as possible and trying to keep our distance from people. We must be in a tightly controlled environment once we reach the field. Certainly away from the field, we will have to isolate ourselves. I think if we do the best job we can, hopefully we’ll be okay. On the way, I’ll just go from the hotel to the square and that’s it, and it will be the same in New York.

With all the new rules, they will definitely be different. I think many of them are available for our safety and just making things work during this strange season. this is good. I am glad we will get a chance to go back and play there.

This closure has given many people time to think, and I definitely had more free time than I usually do at this time of year. I think the only realization I have reached is that I almost can’t believe that something like this, this crazy year, is happening in my life. Although over the past 100 years of our country’s history, I am sure we have had many years that were just insanity – but I think this is the first year of my life that this mess has gone through. However, things like this have happened throughout history. People had to deal with it in the past, and we will deal with it now.

To anyone who reads this, I really appreciate you following me and watching what is going on in my life during this entire process. I am very disappointed that we cannot have fans on the field. It is a kind of team heart beat, whether at home or on the road. This is one of the best things to play in New York, fans. I hope everyone can watch us safely on TV, and we hope to put a good product on the field and win another championship.