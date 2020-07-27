Kyrie Irving funds WNBA players who chose not to participate in the season

Brooklyn Nets star Kerry Irving makes sure that the WNBA players who choose to participate will get some income despite not getting paid.

Irving on Monday launched a $ 1.5 million KAI Empowerment Initiative, which will supplement the income of players choosing to withdraw either due to coronavirus concerns or social justice issues in the league where the annual salary exceeds just over $ 200,000.

“Whether a person decides to struggle for social justice, playing basketball, focusing on physical or mental health, or simply communicating with their families, we hope this initiative will support their priorities and decisions.” He said in a statement.

With the help of WNBA players like Natasha Cloud, who have chosen this season to fight for social justice, and Jewell Loyd, Irving has been associated with many other players and discussed many of the challenges they may face when deciding to play.

Although he is recovering from shoulder surgery, Irving, who signed a four-year $ 142 million deal with Brooklyn’s last break, is actively advocating for social justice. Before founding his show, he produced a recent special TV program that called for work on Bruna Taylor’s death.

The Women’s National Basketball Association officially kicked off its season on Saturday in the Bradenton Bubble, Florida. All active players wore the name Taylor on their T-shirts, and expressed their dedication this season to social reform.

To be eligible for the Irving Initiative, players must provide insight into the circumstances surrounding their decision and not receive salary support from any other entity. Withdrawal for medical reasons must be related to the coronavirus.

Players who may be eligible must submit an application before August 11 to be notified by August 24, and it is currently unclear how many players are eligible for the Irving Initiative.