LAPD assaulted a black disabled man who was caught on the tape; The video spreads, directs a backlash

A black man assaulted a policeman

Since George Floyd’s death, Americans have taken to the streets to protest against police brutality. Despite numerous attempts to contain the protests, which at some point turned violent, people continue to walk the roads in the Black Life protests. Unfortunately, these processions led to more brutality by the police – the same thing that thousands of people protest against.

In another horrific incident that surfaced, a rapidly spreading video clip showed Los Angeles Police Department officials dealing with a handicapped black man in his wheelchair during a peace protest earlier this week. Since then, the unpublished video posted on Twitter has spread and spread over the behavior of LAPD officers.

Assault on a broken black man

The video shows several LAPD officers making arrests. A handicapped black man was helplessly trying to resist arrest, but immediately he was demolished and his wheelchair was kidnapped. While one of the policemen throws the wheelchair apart and one of the wheels appears on the spot, two other policemen carry the handicapped black man who was part of a protest. In the background, policemen can be seen arresting at least one other person and the rest of the policemen trying to prevent the crowd from approaching.

How did the events unfold?

The original Instagram video was posted by the Active Advocate knob. The arrested black man arrested is Joshua.

Peaceful protests have been going on for more than a month and a half in downtown Los Angeles and there have been no arrests or medical incidents. The protests started in City Hall and proceeded to downtown must-do on Wednesday. The active lawyer claimed that as protesters continued their march, two women were detained by LAPD officers using excessive force. During the protest calling for the release of two detained women, one of the protesters began to confiscate.

Dozens of police officers were deployed to the scene but there was no medical support on the horizon. Soon after, the video showed the assault of Joshua, the handicapped black man who was arrested using excessive force.

Calls for a “police freeze”

George Floyd’s death sparked protests across the country, and the call for a “police freeze” is getting vocal. Protests are taking place to end racial injustice and police brutality in the United States. Floyd’s death is not an isolated incident, in fact, a reminder of the prolonged injustice towards people of color.

according to Ap Reviewing the Minneapolis Police Department data, the police have used force more than 11,000 times in the past five years. Of these, 60% were used against blacks although they represented only 19% of the city’s population.