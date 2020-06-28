Lata Mangeshkar: Happy or upset, Bancham Lee will open up

Girls just want to have fun! Happiness is making a video call with your best friend

Operating legend Lata Mangeshkar posted an emotional engagement, remembering her late son-in-law Rahul Dave Borman on his 81st birthday on Saturday.

RD Burman, or Pancham as he was known to fans and friends, was married to Mangeshar Asha Bhosle’s sister.

In a post on Facebook, Mangeshkar wrote: “Namaskar? Apne pyare sangeet se aur acche swabhaav se sab ka dil jitnewale RD Burman, yaane Pancham, ki aaj jayanti hai. Pancham apne pitaji se bahut pyar karta tha. Anokha tha, woh jab bhi khush hota ya dukhi hota, toh apni mann ki baatein mujhe bataaya karta tha. Pancham ki yaad mujhe hamesha aati hai. Remembrance of the birth of RD Burman, also known as Pancham, who won the hearts of everyone with his beautiful music and good behavior. Pancham used to love his father very much. Pancham and I shared a unique bond, whenever he was happy or upset, he was opening up to what I was thinking about until now. I think Pancham and his music will continue to rule the hearts of music lovers forever).

Lata Mangshakar also shared the song “Tujhse naraaz nahin zindagi”, written by RD Burman, which she sang for the 1983 movie “Masoom”.

On Friday, Asha Bhosle tweeted on Twitter announcing that she will talk about her late husband on her YouTube channel as part of the “Moments in Time” series where she will share more stories from her life every week.

“The 27th Panchams Tweet (Shri Rahul Dev Burman) on her 81st birthday and a remembrance of him and a tribute to his musical genius, I will talk about one of his most famous songs that made him eternal,” on Twitter.