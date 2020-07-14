John spent his 16th birthday the same way he spent each day during United Kingdom Covid-19 Close – alone in a 23-hour cell, with no visits, no internet, and few phone calls. He is one of hundreds of children imprisoned in UK prisons, and the forgotten The epidemic.

“It gives you a lot of time to think and my thoughts are not always positive,” John told his attorney, Jod Lanchen, on a rare occasion that she gets a video link service in prison. “I suffer from sleep.”

In the United Kingdom, adolescents and children aged 18 and under are detained in what the government refers to as child safe homes, safe training centers and small crime perpetrators institutions. The lawyers CNN spoke to generally referred to institutions such as prisons.

CNN crew were allowed to monitor Lanchin’s call to her client and changed his name due to UK reporting restrictions on ongoing criminal cases involving children.

I take thirty minutes a day and then aside from that, I’m just in my cell, just thinking, “John says.” There is a lot of time to think, and it messes your head a little bit. “

The restrictions were imposed by the United Kingdom government as part of the Covid-19 closure. Visits were temporarily suspended and time outside prison cells significantly reduced, as part of wider measures to enforce social separation in prisons due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to several lawyers and experts CNN spoke to, these restrictions left children like John in solitary confinement.

The UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, known as the Mandela Rules, define solitary confinement as 22 hours a day or more without meaningful human contact.

Read the rest of the report here: