Latin America is fighting one catastrophe as the massive recession approaches

Now, the epidemic has turned weak growth into a valley of stagnation – and has brought millions back into poverty.

“Latin America came to 2020 as a damaged single-engine plane,” says Eric Barrado, chief economist at the Research Division of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

He told CNN: “Then the other plane was damaged. Now we are looking for a place to land to save the plane and its passengers.”

“Closings” are killed

Few Latin American countries have “safety nets” to help in times of crisis, such as unemployment insurance.

So governments face an unpalatable choice between tough and life-saving closings and short-term economic pain on the one hand – and trying to keep their economies open but risking the spread of larger coronaviruses on the other.

Peru, which closed quickly and early, went to the first option. Brazil for the second time. Last week, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro bluntly reiterated his opinion: “Without salaries and jobs, people will die. Closures kill.”

“My expectation is that with the coronavirus, a million jobs will be lost,” Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in May.

Closing economies definitely eliminates employment and income. The United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean predicts that another 30 million people will fall into poverty – defined as having an income of less than $ 5.50 a day – this year. The World Bank He says it could reach 50 million.

Millions of them will struggle to avoid hunger, as crops cannot be harvested or cost to import more because of the depreciation. Poverty also has a long-term impact on the younger. Less and less growth undermines growth; Poorer children are more likely to complete their education and have no opportunity to learn online.

“Sudden stops”

Whatever path the individual countries choose, the Greater Latin America region will not escape an unprecedented triple shock, which Barado calls “sudden stops.”

capital: Money is flowing quickly from the region, as investors withdraw money from stocks and bonds. Meanwhile, remittances from family members abroad – critical for the poorest people in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America – are expected to drop rapidly. The Islamic Development Bank estimates it could drop by as much as 30% this year alone. In a country like Haiti, where remittances are worth a third of GDP, this is catastrophic.

Trading: Barrado says the region’s imports and exports are falling “very quickly”. Latin America is particularly vulnerable because it relies heavily on exports of goods from soybeans to copper and oil. As global demand declines, export revenues also decline.

Take Peru. In the first quarter of 2020, its exports, which include gold, oil and fishmeal, decreased by about 15% in value terms, as prices and volumes declined both.

Mobility: Closures and travel restrictions have damaged tourism, and are a vital resource in the Caribbean and Mexico. But more importantly, they destroyed the informal or “gray” economy, which was more than Closures and travel restrictions have damaged tourism, and are a vital resource in the Caribbean and Mexico. But more importantly, they destroyed the informal or “gray” economy, which was more than Half of the workers Depends.

Insurance is a luxury they cannot afford. Their work – as housekeepers, taxi drivers, or street vendors – demands exit. This makes them more vulnerable to infection. But while the economic crisis advises more people to leave ordinary jobs and in the informal sector, for example Guide Now it is suggested, there is more competition for less work. It is a vicious circle.

A study conducted in Argentina – one of the most complex economies – found that only a quarter of workers can work remotely, while those with lower levels of education, skills, and wages cannot. Thus they joined The ranks of the unemployed

Barrado’s triple shocks affect the Latin American economy more than the developed economies.

In the absence of a widely available vaccine in the near future, most of the region faces a vicious spiral Weakening currencies and increasing debt Which is often in dollars.

According to the United Nations, many countries, including Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, are already spending more on servicing their debt than on health care.

Argentina and Ecuador are already defaulting on their external debt. Capital Economics research group says the debt of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico – three of the strongest regional economies – is rising rapidly compared to GDP. Some analysts expect the Brazilian debt-to-GDP ratio to rise from 75% to 100% this year, with its economy shrinking by about 9%. In its favor, Brazil has a relatively low debt in foreign currencies.

Fighting again

Governments across the region have adopted a range of measures to support the most vulnerable groups and try to keep companies afloat.

Peru provided an initial cash transfer from about $ 100 to $ 9 million from the most vulnerable, followed by more premiums, but there were problems getting money for people without bank accounts. Brazil expanded the Bolsa Familia Income Support Program, and Colombia enhanced the Familias en Accion Program.

The Chilean government last week allowed people to get up to 10% of their pensions early to make up for the difficulties. Central banks across the region have cut interest rates, often to almost zero. Brazil provides about $ 55 billion in corporate credit lines.

It also assists international lenders such as the World Bank and the Islamic Development Bank. Just this week, the Islamic Development Bank made a $ 130 million loan to help 12,000 small businesses in Bolivia survive. The International Monetary Fund provided about $ 5.5 billion to finance the region, while providing flexible lines of credit to Chile, Peru and Colombia.

But budgets have already stretched; The ability to put money on the problem, with leave payments, tax exemptions and investment in health care, goes beyond most countries as their public finances deteriorate.

Austerity – and turmoil – in the future

Reforming their finances means austerity – and austerity delays recovery.

Capital Economics says in its latest survey that Brazil “appears ready to implement a somewhat strict fiscal austerity in 2021 to tackle the rising public debt”.

“By the end of 2022, we still believe that [Brazilian] The economy would be 7% smaller than it would have happened if the virus had not occurred.

Austerity may also spark more protests that captured a large part of the region in 2019. From Colombia to Haiti and Bolivia to Chile, popular anger spilled over into the streets – the explicit expression of distrust of the government, which was surveyed at about 65% in All over the region.

In 2021, public expectations about the quality of government services will once again be on a collision course with reality – and as the epidemic is emptied of coffers, there may be little that governments can do about it.

For many economists, Latin America needs to “rebuild better” after a coronavirus infection, and “be serious about promoting innovation, entrepreneurship and competition to tackle low productivity,” says Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, vice president of the region’s new World Bank.

But all this requires investment. Before you can dream of a better future, Latin America must survive the present.