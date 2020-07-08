Lee Westwood: “There aren’t enough blacks” in golf although Tiger Woods “has done a lot to promote” sports

During the Resume PGA Tour In Charles Schwab’s challenge last month, she kept silent for a moment of silence during each round instead of at 8:46 am CT (2:45 pm British daylight saving time). Eight minutes and 46 seconds is the duration of filming Floyd under the police officer’s knee.

Part of the problem, Briton Westwood said, portrayed golf as a “white sport”.

“I think it is still considered a white sport if you are completely honest,” he said. “If you look at the people who participate in it, and certainly the crowds that appear, it is dominated by whites.

“There are not enough blacks entering the game. I don’t know what the answer is. But there has to be an answer because sport must be for everyone, right?”

In a statement sent to CNN Sport, the European tour said it has played in 31 countries across five continents, and has members from 35 countries and winners from 36 countries since the tour started in 1972.

“We are the guardians of the professional game and discriminate against anyone,” the statement added. “Anyone who comes across beginner or amateur classes, from any country, to qualify for our tour, we welcome open arms.

“Diversity is something we celebrate every day, but at the same time we continue to listen and work on ways to expand the appeal of golf and participate golf in all spheres of society. We stand in solidarity with everyone who wants to end all forms of discrimination.”

In the United States, nearly 25% of those who played on a golf course for the first time in 2017 were non-white.

However, 82% of all golfers in the U.S. are white, while 25% of young golfers (ages 6 to 17) are non-white.

The PGA and USGA tour did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Westwood identified the cost of playing golf as a major barrier to entry.

“I think golf is very expensive,” said 47-year-old Westwood. “Joining clubs is very expensive.”

According to a 2018 survey before Golf Channel , The average cost of an 18-hole round on a public golf course is $ 36 including shopping cart, excluding clubs.

Private golf clubs are especially expensive. According to a study of private clubs by the Longodets group Golf Digest Most Elite Clubs require start fee between $ 250,000 and $ 500,000.

Only 30% of the responding private clubs have a list price of $ 7,500 or less. This is without an annual “fee” (membership fee) which, according to the survey, costs an average of $ 6,245 (about $ 520 per month). Some clubs also require a minimum spend in the club and bar store every month.