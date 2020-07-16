Leicester closure: procedures were reduced after the incidence of coronaviruses was reduced

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media The Minister of Health announced that some of the closure measures in Leicester will be partially relaxed.

Matt Hancock said that strict closure in Leicester will be mitigated after a reduction in coronavirus cases.

The Minister of Health told the House of Commons that some restrictions would be lifted from July 24 “but not all” after the prolonged closure.

The city remained under strict procedures from June 29 after a surge in cases.

Hancock said restrictions on schools and kindergartens would be lifted, but barriers would remain closed because HIV rates “are still much higher than the national average.”

The Secretary of State said the latest data showed that the seven-day infection rate in Leicester is now 119 cases per 100,000 people – down from 135 when the prolonged closure was announced.

Photo copyright

PA Media Comment on the photo

The local closure was announced on June 29





A new local force will be used to close stores that sell unnecessary items when necessary.

The bars and restaurants of the city will no longer be allowed to open and the ban on unnecessary travel and social gatherings of more than six people will remain in effect.

Although it has been announced that schools can be reopened, schools run by the City and Provincial Council have already been closed in the summer.

Mr. Hancock said: “Some say the local closure is unnecessary.

“I hope this is true, but unfortunately it remains essential for everyone in Leicester and the rest of the country to have these restrictions in place.

“We’ll be reviewing it again every two weeks. I hope this delicate limitation will provide some relief for people in Leicester and Leicestershire.”

“We seem to have forgotten.”

Photo copyright

Michelle Till / Pennsylvania Comment on the photo

Michelle Tell (right) hasn’t seen her 85-year-old mother for 20 weeks





Michelle Tille, who suffers from incurable breast cancer, said she was upset by the announcement, which did not indicate that people were still “protecting” in the city.

In his announcement on June 29, the Minister of Health said that loosening protection measures nationwide on July 6 would not apply to Lester.

“Every week that passes takes me from another week,” she said.

Once again, it is [Matt Hancock] He didn’t say anything about protecting people. We seem to be the forgotten people.

We didn’t think it would be good news, and now we just have to wait. ”

A number of suburbs listed within the original closure limits will now be removed, after discussions between the government and the provincial council.

However, the restrictions will remain in Oadby and Wigston as case numbers remain above the national average.

District Council Chairman Nick Rushton said that the boundary changes will take effect from July 24.

Photo copyright

Leicestershire County Council Comment on the photo

Leicestershire County Council published a revised map of the closure limits





Lester’s mayor, Sir Peter Solsby, who earlier suggested “the need to lift restrictions on 90% of the city”, expressed disappointment with the recent announcement.

“It is very disappointing because a heavy hammer approach is being taken to deal with an issue in a very small part of the city,” he said.

Liz Kendall, Member of Parliament for Leicester West, chirp People in the city will “be very disappointed because while unnecessary fragmentation can now open up our hospitality sector and travel restrictions cannot be applied”

Follow the BBC East Midlands on Facebook social networking site, Twitteror Instagram. Send your story ideas to [email protected].