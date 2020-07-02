Leslie Manville replaces Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in The Crown

Leslie Manville, Oscar nominee for “Phantom Thread”, will take the role of Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in the last season of the Netflix series “Crown”, which won several Emmy awards.

“I am not happy to play with Princess Margaret,” Manville said He said in a quote on the Twitter feed “The Crown”. “The stick moves from two massive actresses and I don’t want to give up on the side. Moreover, playing siblings with my good friend Imelda Staunton will be no less than complete joy.”

Staunton was announced in the role of Queen Elizabeth II in January, replacing Olivia Coleman. Vanessa Kirby played the princess Margaret, the Queen’s younger sister, in the first two seasons, before Bonham Carter took office in third place.

Manville Oscar and BAFTA recorded actress nominations for her role in “Phantom Thread” by Paul Thomas Anderson. She is the narrator in the HBO series “Love of Life”.

“The Crown”, whose creator was nominated by Peter Morgan for Oscar for “Frost / Nixon” and “The Queen”, was produced by Netflix, Left Bank Pictures. The fourth season is slated for later this year and the fifth and final season is scheduled to film in 2021.

In 2017, “The Crown” won an Emmy for his support of artist John Lithgow, production design and fashion. In 2018, she won the Emmy Award for main actress Claire Foy, director Stephen Daldry, directors Nina Gold and Robert Stern, cinematographer Adriano Goldman, and fashion.

Manville is replaying the BBC series “Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads”, as it will appear in the feature film “Let It Go”, alongside Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, and in the black comedy “All I Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men” directed by 21 women, Including Maryam Dabo, Saffron Burroughs and Judy Mae, based on the play Lorient Haynes.