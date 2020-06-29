Lester closure: Restrictions can be extended for two weeks

Photo copyright

The city’s mayor said that bars and restaurants in Leicester may remain closed for another two weeks due to an increase in cases of coronavirus.

Sir Peter Solsby said that the government recommended keeping the current restrictions for an additional two weeks.

Today’s program told that the city “can remain restricted for two weeks longer than the rest of the country.”

The Prime Minister said that England’s public health and local authorities had the authority to impose a local ban.

There have been 2987 positive cases in Leicester since the start of the epidemic, with 866 of these cases – 29% – reported in the two weeks to June 23.

Coronary virus restrictions will be eased across England starting July 4, allowing bars, restaurants, hairdressers, and hotels to reopen.

Lester interacts with the insurance extension plan

The companies were left “in limbo” with the proposed two-week extension

But Sir Peter said he received an email from the government overnight “and it appears they are proposing that we continue our current level of restrictions for another two weeks after July 4”.

Sir Peter criticized the analysis as “superficial” and said he did not know whether the government had the authority to impose an extension if Council officials concluded that it was not necessary.

“I think – and it is just a guess – that the government is able to take over the powers under legislation provided to enforce certain restrictions in a particular place – in this case Lester,” he said.

“I think it is unclear what difference they would make if they continued to list in Leicester and why would you do that.

“Frankly, if the virus is out of control and spreading in Leicester with restrictions, I cannot understand how extending it for another two weeks will make any difference in that.”

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Boris Johnson: “We are concerned about Lester”

Local leaders are to discuss the situation with Health Minister Matt Hancock later before he addresses lawmakers in the House of Commons.

The spokesperson for the Prime Minister said that England’s public health and councils have the authority to close a local by temporarily closing public places, companies and places.

He said that local health authorities could also stop hospital admission.

Boris Johnson said the local “mole strike” strategy used to deal with outbreaks in Weston-super-Mare and around GP surgeries in London “will affect Leicester as well.”

He added: “We are concerned about Leicester, we are concerned about any local outbreak. I want to assure people that we are not out of the woods yet.”

We must get used to these local upheavals – they will become a way of life in the coming months.

The virus, while at low levels, remains here.

There are about 1,000 positive tests every day across the UK on average – then there are an unknown number of silent distributors, those without symptoms and therefore not tested.

The important thing is that these groups are quickly controlled and do not spread.

The fact that a local outbreak was identified in part of Leicester indicates that the system is working to some extent – although it is fair to ask if it could be detected more quickly given that cases have increased for a number of weeks.

With additional parachute testing facilities in place at the officials, they will try hard to get a clear idea of ​​how widespread they are, so delaying the relaxation of additional restrictions is the logical step.

If more cases persist, there will be local insurance on the cards.

Should it be like this? Some argue that we should have suppressed the virus further before mitigating – moving to justice like New Zealand.

But for a country like the United Kingdom where the virus has spread more before the closure and with its population and crowded cities, this is somewhat more difficult.

The city’s business owners who were preparing to reopen it on July 4 said they were dismayed that they might have to wait another two weeks.

The restaurant owner, Suhail Ali, said the uncertainty made him “very nervous.”

“Everyone has bills that have to be paid, mouths to feed, so we need to make sure we can reopen our business,” he said.

Blake Edwards, owner of Flappers and Gentlemen salon, said the ongoing restrictions would be “heartbreaking.”

Lindsay Portas, who owns a stall selling fruits and vegetables in the city market, said she “does not believe” that Leicester is “worse than densely populated cities”.

“It would have been nice to feel that he had returned to normal a little, but if it was spreading across society, it should be stopped.”

Evan Brown, Director of Public Health at Leicester, said that local cases “focus largely on the younger population at work and tend mostly towards the eastern part of our city” and “probably [due to] A group of factors. “

Leicester East Deputy, Claudia Webb, called for it to be closed because of the “perfect storm” of poverty, positive tests and the highest ethnic diversity.

About 28% of Leicester residents are of Indian origin, and another 21% are from black or Asian backgrounds.

What data does and does not tell us

Posted by Daniel Wainwright, BBC England data unit

The number of confirmed cases in Leicester is approximately three times Published by the government.

This is because the data released by the government on local cases covers only tests that were performed in hospitals and health workers – known as Pillar 1.

Out-of-hospital tests, known as “Pillar 2”, are not split by local authorities, but public health in England has started publishing a weekly tour by region.

In the week of June 18 to 24, the East Midlands moved from 18,516 confirmed cases to 19,861, equivalent to 28 new confirmed cases per 100,000 people.

Yorkshire and the Humber also reported a rise in new cases per 100,000 residents last week.

Although public health in England does not provide figures to the local authority area, a map in her report showed Barnsley and Bradford, as well as Rochdale in Greater Manchester, all recording at least 45 new cases per 100,000 people in the week ending June 21.

In her weekly health report, Public Health England, she said that cases were found higher in northern England, and that there had been an increase outside hospital tests in Yorkshire and the Humber over the past two weeks.

“At the local authority level, activity was higher in parts of West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and Leicester.”

Many recent cases have been from “areas within the city with high levels of ethnic diversity, pockets of disadvantage, but also quite crowded dwellings with multi-generational and multi-occupancy families,” said Dr. Manish Barrick, consultant at Royal Leicester Hospital.

He added that these factors “are almost like a perfect storm to spread the virus inside.”

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare said it was working with PHE, City Council and local partners “to help prevent further transmission of the virus.”

The spokesman added that four mobile test sites and thousands of home test kits were sent to Leicester.

