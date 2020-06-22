Lewis Hamilton attends the Black Lives Matter protests, and organizes a committee to increase diversity in motorsport

The 35-year-old said: “I went to Hyde Park today to protest peacefully and I was very proud to see many people of all races and backgrounds who support this movement personally.”

“I was proud to be there recognizing and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and my Black Legacy. I was so happy to see people of all ages wearing Black Lives Matter signs and saying it with the same enthusiasm that I was.

“I was also happy to see many white supporters there today in the name of equality for all. It was really touching. I feel so positive that change will happen, but we cannot stop now. Keep pushing.”

Also on Sunday, the six-time world champion announced that he was planning to establish a committee in his name to increase the diversity in motorsport.

In cooperation with the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Hamilton Commission hopes to bring about “real, measurable and measurable change”.

“We want to hear from young people and alumni who deal with these challenges every day, and we’re about to bring additional partners working on the ground in black communities to provide a direct perspective,” Hamilton Wrote In a column for the Sunday Times.

“In addition, we want to bring leaders of business and political leaders committed to activating research recommendations. The time for symbolic statements and gestures is over.”

“Your silence is still defending.”

Hamilton earlier this month Supported Anti-racist protestors demolishing a statue of the seventeenth-century slave owner Edward Coulston in Bristol, southwest England.

He also called on the F1 community to speak out against racism after Floyd’s death, with his message urging many drivers to issue anti-racist messages.

In Sunday’s Instagram story, he criticized others for their silence.

“Your silence is still deafening,” he said. “You may not be racist in your silence, but we need you to be racist. This means that we need you to educate yourself and others.

“Speak to help us raise awareness about the injustices and prejudices that black and colored people face on a daily basis and that they have faced for hundreds of years.

“We cannot be silent today! We need your voice. We need you to get out of your comfort zone and support by being anti-racist and informing people of your position in this battle.”

“Encourage your family, friends and colleagues so we can continue to make a difference!”

F1 Advertise On Monday, the launch of its # WeRaceAsOne initiative, was launched to address “the biggest issues facing sport and global societies – fighting COVID-19 and condemning racism and inequality.”

With the F1 season starting with a double head in Austria, rainbows will be displayed on cars and around the track to thank key workers and “visual displays” will reflect anti-racism support.

Hamilton hopes, through his committee, to show how motorsport can be used “as a way to engage more young black backgrounds in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) topics, and in the end, to employ them in our teams or in other engineering sectors.”

Hamilton said that combating racism “is not a new battle for me.”

“I’ve been fighting the stigma of racism throughout my racing career – from kids throwing things at me during karting, to mocking fans at Black face In the GP, one of my first Formula One races, “continued.

“I used to be one of the very few colored people on my team, and more than that, I got used to the idea that no one would talk to me when I faced racism, because nobody feels or personally understands my experience. Most of the time, they don’t see it, and if they do They allowed their fear of saying the wrong thing on the way.

“The unchanging composition of the F1 community throughout my career makes me feel like there is a certain type of person really welcome in this sport, someone who looks in a certain way, comes from a specific background, fits a specific template and plays by some unwritten people.

“Until now, the media has been asking me questions different from the ones my competitors are raising and accusing directly and indirectly – you are not British enough, unassuming enough, and not liked enough by the public.”