Lewis Hamilton issued a clarification regarding the COVID-19 vaccine

Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1 world champion, was forced to explain that he was “not against vaccine” for COVID-19, after he inadvertently posted a post against vaxxer on one of his handles on social media.

Hamilton recently posted a Instagram post indicating that Bill Gates was lying about the Coronavirus vaccine. In the video clip shared by Hamilton, Gates is questioned about the possible side effects of the vaccine as he reassures while refuting the conspiracy theory that the vaccine will be used to implant microchips in humans.

“I remember when I told my first lie,” the clip was suspended, according to The Guardian.

However, the post attracted online criticism and was later deleted by Formula One driver.

Hamilton has now said he wants to “clarify (his thoughts)” on this issue.

“I have noticed some comments on my previous post on coronavirus vaccine, and I want to clarify my thoughts about it, because I understand the reason for its misinterpretation,” the British Mercedes driver wrote in a post on Instagram.

“First, I hadn’t actually seen the attached comment, and it’s totally my fault and I have a lot of respect for Bill Gates’ charity. I also want to be clear that I’m not against a vaccine, no doubt, and Lewis Hamilton said:” It will be important in fighting coronavirus, I hope to develop it to help save lives. ”