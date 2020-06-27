Lewis Hamilton: “Sad and disappointing” to read Ecclestone’s comments

Six times the world champ started writing, “Damn, I don’t even know where to start with this.” Hamilton later described Ecclestone’s comments as “ignorant” and “uneducated.”

Ecclestone has run Formula 1 for almost 40 years before being replaced as CEO in 2017.

“Bernie is out of sports and a different generation,” Hamilton wrote. “But that is exactly what is wrong – ignorant and uneducated comments that show us how much we as a society need to go before true equality is achieved.”