Lewis Hamilton: “Sad and disappointing” to read Ecclestone’s comments

Six times the world champ started writing, “Damn, I don’t even know where to start with this.” Hamilton later described Ecclestone’s comments as “ignorant” and “uneducated.”
Ecclestone has run Formula 1 for almost 40 years before being replaced as CEO in 2017.
“Bernie is out of sports and a different generation,” Hamilton wrote. “But that is exactly what is wrong – ignorant and uneducated comments that show us how much we as a society need to go before true equality is achieved.”
“It makes perfect sense to me now that nothing has been said or done to make our sport more diverse or to address the racist abuse that I have received throughout my career.
“If the person who ran this sport for decades lacked a deep understanding [sic] The threatening issues that we blacks deal with every day, how can we expect all the people working under him to understand? It starts from the top.
“Time for a change. I will not stop pushing for a comprehensive future for our sport with equal opportunities for all.
“To create a world that provides equal opportunities for minorities. I will continue to use my voice to represent those who have no one, and speak on behalf of those who are underrepresented to allow the opportunity to have a chance in our sport.”
Formula One Statement
“I don’t think it will do anything bad or good for Formula One,” he said.
“It will make people think about the most important thing. I think this is the same for everyone. People have to think a little bit and think:” Okay, what the hell. Someone is not like white people and blacks should think the same about white people.
“In many cases, blacks are more racist than whites.”
You may also like
Liverpool superstar Alexander Arnold looks forward to a new chapter in “The Amazing Club History”
Novak Djokovic: A week to forget World No. 1 after tennis failed
Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp is looking to score points after winning the Premier League title
Third PGA golf tests are positive for coronavirus
Liverpool: Police criticize fans for gathering outside Anfield after winning the title